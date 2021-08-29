Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Cruces, NM

Youth entrepreneurs: Sisters Ayla & Elin Whiteley make tile art

Las Cruces Sun-News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's Note: Each month, the Sun-News is spotlighting a youth entrepreneur participating in the Cruces Kids Can — Jr. Vendor Program, a project meant to inspire and equip the youngest business people. Students' participation entails showcasing and selling their goods from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at the Farmers & Crafts Market of Las Cruces in the city's downtown. While the COVID-19 pandemic currently prevents the students from selling at the market, their goods are still available through their online outlets.

www.lcsun-news.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Society
Las Cruces, NM
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tile Art#Decorative Art#The Sun News#Framed Hexagons#The Kids#Community Action Agency#Kidscan Yep Gmail Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Design
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas law opens door for other states to pursue abortion restrictions

The Supreme Court’s refusal to block the Texas “fetal heartbeat” law, the most restrictive abortion legislation in the U.S. to date, is expected to inspire more Republican-led states to follow in the Lone Star State’s footsteps. Politicians in Arkansas, South Dakota and Florida, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), have...
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Associated Press

Booster shots hitch: Some may miss the Sept. 20 start

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s plans to start delivery of booster shots by Sept. 20 for most Americans who received the COVID-19 vaccines are facing new complications that could delay the availability of third doses for those who received the Moderna vaccine, administration officials said Friday. Biden announced last...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Apple indefinitely delays child safety features over privacy concerns

Apple announced that it will delay the rollout of much-publicized child safety features over privacy concerns, citing advocacy groups and customer feedback as the main factors in its decision. An update posted Sept. 3 on the Apple website said that the company has decided "to take additional time over the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy