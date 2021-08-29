Youth entrepreneurs: Sisters Ayla & Elin Whiteley make tile art

Editor's Note: Each month, the Sun-News is spotlighting a youth entrepreneur participating in the Cruces Kids Can — Jr. Vendor Program, a project meant to inspire and equip the youngest business people. Students' participation entails showcasing and selling their goods from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at the Farmers & Crafts Market of Las Cruces in the city's downtown. While the COVID-19 pandemic currently prevents the students from selling at the market, their goods are still available through their online outlets.