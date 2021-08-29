Serena Williams Shares Emotional Message Announcing Withdrawal from US Open: 'I Will Miss Seeing the Fans'

Tennis Champion Serena Williams has withdrawn from competing in the US Open. In her announcement on social media, Serena penned a soulful message to her fans about exiting the games.

Serena Williams has bowed out of the US Open, which is set to start next week. Serena took to her Instagram page, where she shared the news with fans, in a touching write-up about how she would miss them at the US Open.

The 23-time Grand Slam pro made it known that she needed time off the tennis arena to concentrate on her health and help her hamstring heal. The star suffered a hamstring injury at the first-round exit in Wimbledon.

After careful consideration and ample advice from her doctors, the star wrote that she had decided to take time off and call off her participation in the coming US Open.

Earlier this month, Serena and her iconic sister, Venus Williams pulled out of the Southern and Western Open.

Serena shared her heartfelt feelings for her fans, noting that she would miss all the fanfare that came with the tournament. Serena's statement partly read:

“I’ll miss seeing the fans but will be cheering everyone on from afar. Thank you for your continued support and love. I’ll see you soon [red heart emoji.]"

The Tennis superstar is one of the A-list players to withdraw from the tournament. A few weeks ago, fans witnessed how Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem, and Roger Federer pulled out of this year’s last Grand Slam.

Thiem suffered a wrist injury while 20-time Grand Slam champion, Federer, prepares to undergo surgery for his knee. Nadal, who is world no.5, suffered an injury on his left foot.

The 39-year-old's withdrawal comes on the heels of an emotional moment during her 20th appearance at Wimbledon. She developed a hamstring injury during her first-round play against Aliaksandra Sasnovich just 34 minutes into the game.

It was heart-wrenching to watch the mother-of-one scramble to get on her feet and cry out in realization that she could not continue the game. She later took to Instagram, thanking fans for their support.

Other champions like Rafael Nadal also opted out of tournaments. Nadal dropped his Toronto games, while world no.4, Sofia Kenins, pulled out of Cincinnati due to a foot injury.