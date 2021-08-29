Cancel
Watch the Visual Teaser for BLACKPINK Lisa's 'LALISA' Solo Debut

Cover picture for the articleContinuing to add the heavy anticipation for BLACKPINK Lisa‘s solo debut, YG Entertainment has now released a visual teaser for LALISA. The evocative clip centers around an enigmatic theme marked by a red tinge that reveals the silhouette of the Thai K-pop superstar. Throughout the 27-second video, lightning, thunder and wind swirl around Lisa revealing elements of the styling set for her solo debut. The end of the visual teaser comes in the form of a title car for Lisa’s upcoming release.

