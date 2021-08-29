Watch the Visual Teaser for BLACKPINK Lisa's 'LALISA' Solo Debut

Virtual AI girl group Eternity's Dain made her solo debut with "No Filter". Eternity is a virtual AI K-pop girl group, created by Pulse9 and the human generation technology company DeepReal. Eternity previously made their group debut back in March, with "I'm Real".Dain is the first member of Eternity to release a solo track due to winning first place on a popularity poll titled 'Heart Attack', which was held on social media. In "No Filter", Dain sings in a sweet voice while showing off a powerful choreography. According to the worldview of Eternity, Dain was the first member, out of 11 members, to be sent to Earth after the group's home planet AIA encountered problems.