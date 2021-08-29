Watch the Visual Teaser for BLACKPINK Lisa's 'LALISA' Solo Debut
Continuing to add the heavy anticipation for BLACKPINK Lisa‘s solo debut, YG Entertainment has now released a visual teaser for LALISA. The evocative clip centers around an enigmatic theme marked by a red tinge that reveals the silhouette of the Thai K-pop superstar. Throughout the 27-second video, lightning, thunder and wind swirl around Lisa revealing elements of the styling set for her solo debut. The end of the visual teaser comes in the form of a title car for Lisa’s upcoming release.hypebeast.com
Comments / 0