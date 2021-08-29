Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

MTN8: Mamelodi Sundowns should 'dominate to kill and not create competition’ - Mokwena

By Michael Madyira
goal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMasandawana went for a second successive match without registering victory but one of their tacticians is refusing to press the panic button. Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena believes they learnt a vital lesson from Saturday’s 1-1 MTN8 semi-final, first-leg draw against Golden Arrows which gave them “very good signs” of progress despite struggling to break down their opponents.

www.goal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Themba Zwane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Premier Soccer League#Kaizer Chiefs#Orlando Pirates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Mokwena reveals Mamelodi Sundowns disappointment vs AmaZulu

The tactician further picked up issues with how the Masandwana stars coordinated their attacks against Usuthu in the league opener. Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena has revealed a disappointing part of their Premier Soccer League victory against AmaZulu at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Friday. Peter Shalulile scored the only goal...
Sportsgoal.com

The big PSL preview: Kaizer Chiefs will be Mamelodi Sundowns' biggest threat

The latest edition of South Africa's top-flight league kicks off on Friday evening when the defending champions Masandawana host AmaZulu in Pretoria. Mamelodi Sundowns will remain heavy favourites to win the league title, although they could find themselves under more pressure from Kaizer Chiefs this season. It was with relative...
Soccergoal.com

Kaizer Chiefs mean business despite Mamelodi Sundowns loss - Dolly

Although his side lost against the league champions, the Soweto giants scored two goals to draw with the Brazilians after going down in the first half. Bafana Bafana attacking midfielder Keagan Dolly has claimed Kaizer Chiefs' performance against Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 quarter-final last Sunday showed his side are serious contenders this season.
Soccergoal.com

Mokwena: Hard to promise Kekana more Mamelodi Sundowns playing time

The skipper has been with the club for 10 years but his role was reduced last season when they emerged champions again. Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena has explained why they cannot promise captain Hlompho Kekana more playing time for the Premier Soccer League champions. In the last campaign, Kekana...
Sportsgoal.com

Revealed: Mamelodi Sundowns XI vs Chippa United

Masandawana will be at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Tuesday to face the Chilli Boys as they seek a second straight PSL win. Onyango steps into the side to replace the experienced Kennedy Mweene, who has had a strong start to the season. LEFT-BACK: Lyle Lakay. The Cape Town-born player...
Soccergoal.com

Mamelodi Sundowns' Mngqithi identifies areas of improvement for Domingo

The tactician feels the player has areas he must work on in order to improve and become a better player for Masandawana. Co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi has pointed out which aspects of his game Mameldoi Sundowns' Haashim Domingo should worry about and strive to improve upon. Assessing the player after the...
MLSchatsports.com

Royal Roundup: Concacaf creates new competitions for Women’s teams

CONCACAF, CONCACAF Gold Cup, Major League Soccer, association football at the Summer Olympics, FIFA World Cup, Colorado Rapids. Concacaf has created a new Concacaf W Championship and Concacaf W Gold Cup (which will start in 2024) to replace the previous process of qualifying for the Women’s World Cup and Olympic tournaments. It is hoped that the changes will improve the quality of play for Caribbean and Central American teams by giving them more meaningful games to play on a regular schedule. To start the process, the draw for Concacaf Women’s World Cup qualifier group stage was completed last week. The qualification group winners will join USA and Canada who got byes to the 2nd round.
Soccergoal.com

Mamelodi Sundowns v AmaZulu Match Report, 20/08/2021

The accomplished attacker netted his ninth career goal against Usuthu in the opening day of the 2021/22 league campaign. Mamelodi Sundowns started their defence of the PSL title with a hard-fought 1-0 win over AmaZulu FC in a PSL encounter which took place at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Friday evening.
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Mokwena: This was an important victory for the supporters

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena says that it was important for them to get their DStv Premiership title defence off to a winning start. The Brazilians began their league campaign off with a narrow 1-0 victory over AmaZulu at Loftus Versfeld Stadium through a solitary goal from Themba Zwane on Friday evening.
Soccergoal.com

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Komphela exposes fan abuse after Chippa United draw

The supporter took to social media to express his unhappiness with the team selection. Mamelodi Sundowns senior coach Steve Komphela has exposed fan abuse on Twitter after following the Tshwane giants' draw with Chippa United on Tuesday. Masandawana were frustrated by a resilient Chilli Boys side in a PSL encounter...
Soccergoal.com

MTN8: Mamelodi Sundowns have concerns about Golden Arrows - Mokwena

The Brazilian’s co-coach believes they will not find it easy when they face the 2009 champions at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium. Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena has revealed why he anticipates a difficult game when they take on Golden Arrows in their MTN8 semi-final first-leg clash on Saturday. The Brazilians...
Soccergoal.com

Are these Mamelodi Sundowns' most important players?

The Brazilians square up to Golden Arrows in an MTN8 first leg semi-final encounter at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Saturday. A somewhat ponderous start to the new season by Mamelodi Sundowns has perhaps served to highlight the importance of Themba Zwane, Lebohang Maboe and Gaston Sirino to the team.
Soccerchatsports.com

'Safranko always misses those chances' - Modise on Mamelodi Sundowns' new striker

The well-travelled player opened his scoring account for the season, but a weakness in his game has been identified by the General. Legendary Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teko Modise discussed Pavol Safranko's game after the Tshwane giants' draw against Lamontville Golden Arrows on Saturday afternoon. The Slovakia international came off the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy