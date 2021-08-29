MTN8: Mamelodi Sundowns should 'dominate to kill and not create competition’ - Mokwena
Masandawana went for a second successive match without registering victory but one of their tacticians is refusing to press the panic button. Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena believes they learnt a vital lesson from Saturday’s 1-1 MTN8 semi-final, first-leg draw against Golden Arrows which gave them “very good signs” of progress despite struggling to break down their opponents.www.goal.com
