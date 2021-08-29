MTN8: Mamelodi Sundowns should 'dominate to kill and not create competition’ - Mokwena

CONCACAF, CONCACAF Gold Cup, Major League Soccer, association football at the Summer Olympics, FIFA World Cup, Colorado Rapids. Concacaf has created a new Concacaf W Championship and Concacaf W Gold Cup (which will start in 2024) to replace the previous process of qualifying for the Women’s World Cup and Olympic tournaments. It is hoped that the changes will improve the quality of play for Caribbean and Central American teams by giving them more meaningful games to play on a regular schedule. To start the process, the draw for Concacaf Women’s World Cup qualifier group stage was completed last week. The qualification group winners will join USA and Canada who got byes to the 2nd round.