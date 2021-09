LONG BEACH, Calif. – — For the first time in nearly two years, the Long Beach State women's volleyball team got back on the taraflex at the Walter Pyramid. The Beach made the most it as they split a pre-determined four-set exhibition match with No. 22 Pepperdine. The Waves took the opening two sets 30-28 and 25-13, before the Beach earned wins in the third and fourth sets, 25-23 and 31-29. Long Beach State was led by junior outside hitter Kashauna Williams who led all scorers with 22 kills to go along with 10 digs for a double-double. She also served up four aces to lead the Beach.