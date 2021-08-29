Cancel
Caldwell Parish, LA

Flash Flood Watch issued for Caldwell, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Ouachita, Winn by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-29 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Caldwell; Grant; Jackson; La Salle; Ouachita; Winn FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR THE EASTERN SECTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL LOUISIANA The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of north central Louisiana, including the following parishes, Caldwell, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Ouachita and Winn. * From this evening through Monday evening. * Major Hurricane Ida will make landfall across the Southeast Louisiana coast this afternoon, and track north along the Mississippi River tonight through Monday as it weakens. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible near the center, with rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches with isolated higher amounts possible over the eastern sections of North Central Louisiana. * Localized flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Watch#Central Louisiana#Extreme Weather#Winn Flash Flood Watch#Grant Jackson
