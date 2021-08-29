Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bath County, KY

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Bath, Bell, Breathitt, Clay, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Floyd by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-29 15:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-30 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Bath; Bell; Breathitt; Clay; Elliott; Estill; Fleming; Floyd; Harlan; Jackson; Johnson; Knott; Knox; Laurel; Lee; Leslie; Letcher; Magoffin; Martin; McCreary; Menifee; Montgomery; Morgan; Owsley; Perry; Pike; Powell; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Rowan; Wayne; Whitley; Wolfe Heavy Rainfall Tuesday through Wednesday Widespread rains will overspread Eastern Kentucky Tuesday through Wednesday as the remnants of Hurricane Ida track across the region. 36 hour rainfall totals will range from 2 to 4 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. These amounts could result in flash flooding at times, especially Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, when the bulk of Ida`s precipitation passes through the area. Depending upon the exact amounts, some minor river flooding will also be possible along portions of the Kentucky and Red River basins. Stay tuned for further updates, as there is still uncertainty regarding the placement as well as the exact rainfall amounts.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Knox County, KY
County
Leslie County, KY
County
Pike County, KY
County
Floyd County, KY
County
Rockcastle County, KY
City
Harlan, KY
County
Montgomery County, KY
County
Perry County, KY
County
Laurel County, KY
County
Estill County, KY
County
Wayne County, KY
County
Bath County, KY
County
Elliott County, KY
County
Harlan County, KY
County
Jackson County, KY
County
Johnson County, KY
County
Magoffin County, KY
County
Knott County, KY
County
Pulaski County, KY
City
Martin, KY
County
Menifee County, KY
County
Clay County, KY
County
Morgan County, KY
County
Lee County, KY
County
Rowan County, KY
County
Breathitt County, KY
County
Whitley County, KY
County
Bell County, KY
City
Clay, KY
City
Jackson, KY
County
Mccreary County, KY
County
Powell County, KY
County
Wolfe County, KY
County
Owsley County, KY
County
Fleming County, KY
County
Martin County, KY
County
Letcher County, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydrologic Outlook#Bath#Bell#Clay Elliott#15 10 00#Magoffin#Wolfe Heavy Rainfall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas law opens door for other states to pursue abortion restrictions

The Supreme Court’s refusal to block the Texas “fetal heartbeat” law, the most restrictive abortion legislation in the U.S. to date, is expected to inspire more Republican-led states to follow in the Lone Star State’s footsteps. Politicians in Arkansas, South Dakota and Florida, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), have...
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Associated Press

Booster shots hitch: Some may miss the Sept. 20 start

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s plans to start delivery of booster shots by Sept. 20 for most Americans who received the COVID-19 vaccines are facing new complications that could delay the availability of third doses for those who received the Moderna vaccine, administration officials said Friday. Biden announced last...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Apple indefinitely delays child safety features over privacy concerns

Apple announced that it will delay the rollout of much-publicized child safety features over privacy concerns, citing advocacy groups and customer feedback as the main factors in its decision. An update posted Sept. 3 on the Apple website said that the company has decided "to take additional time over the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy