Hydrologic Outlook issued for Bath, Bell, Breathitt, Clay, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Floyd by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 15:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-30 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Bath; Bell; Breathitt; Clay; Elliott; Estill; Fleming; Floyd; Harlan; Jackson; Johnson; Knott; Knox; Laurel; Lee; Leslie; Letcher; Magoffin; Martin; McCreary; Menifee; Montgomery; Morgan; Owsley; Perry; Pike; Powell; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Rowan; Wayne; Whitley; Wolfe Heavy Rainfall Tuesday through Wednesday Widespread rains will overspread Eastern Kentucky Tuesday through Wednesday as the remnants of Hurricane Ida track across the region. 36 hour rainfall totals will range from 2 to 4 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. These amounts could result in flash flooding at times, especially Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, when the bulk of Ida`s precipitation passes through the area. Depending upon the exact amounts, some minor river flooding will also be possible along portions of the Kentucky and Red River basins. Stay tuned for further updates, as there is still uncertainty regarding the placement as well as the exact rainfall amounts.