Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fayette County, IA

Flood Warning issued for Fayette by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-29 03:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-31 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Fayette The National Weather Service in La Crosse has extended the * Flood Warning for Floyd County in north central Iowa Mitchell County in north central Iowa Chickasaw County in northeastern Iowa Fayette County in northeastern Iowa Howard County in northeastern Iowa Winneshiek County in northeastern Iowa * Until 400 PM CDT Sunday. * At 835 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported continued flooding in the warned area with many secondary roads and a few main roads still closed due to high water. However, conditions were starting to slowly improve across much of the area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Decorah, Charles City, Oelwein, Cresco, Osage, New Hampton, West Union, Nashua, Fayette, St. Ansgar, Calmar, Fredericksburg, Rockford, Ossian, Riceville, Elgin, Clermont, Lyle, Elma and Maynard.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elgin, IA
City
Oelwein, IA
State
Iowa State
City
Fredericksburg, IA
City
Cresco, IA
City
Rockford, IA
City
Fayette, IA
City
Ossian, IA
City
Decorah, IA
City
Charles City, IA
County
Fayette County, IA
City
Osage, IA
City
Elma, IA
City
Riceville, IA
City
West Union, IA
City
Clermont, IA
City
Nashua, IA
City
Calmar, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Water#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas law opens door for other states to pursue abortion restrictions

The Supreme Court’s refusal to block the Texas “fetal heartbeat” law, the most restrictive abortion legislation in the U.S. to date, is expected to inspire more Republican-led states to follow in the Lone Star State’s footsteps. Politicians in Arkansas, South Dakota and Florida, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), have...
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Associated Press

Booster shots hitch: Some may miss the Sept. 20 start

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s plans to start delivery of booster shots by Sept. 20 for most Americans who received the COVID-19 vaccines are facing new complications that could delay the availability of third doses for those who received the Moderna vaccine, administration officials said Friday. Biden announced last...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Apple indefinitely delays child safety features over privacy concerns

Apple announced that it will delay the rollout of much-publicized child safety features over privacy concerns, citing advocacy groups and customer feedback as the main factors in its decision. An update posted Sept. 3 on the Apple website said that the company has decided "to take additional time over the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy