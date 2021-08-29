N.C. is verging on legalizing sports wagering. It should look harder at who might lose.

In 2005, even after other states had chased eagerly after lottery revenue, North Carolina was still divided about getting into state-sponsored gambling. It was symbolic of that division that it took a post-midnight, tie-breaking vote by then-Lt. Gov. Bev Perdue to send the lottery bill to then-Gov. Mike Easley, who signed it. Sixteen years later, those with moral qualms about a lottery and those with doubts about whether it would provide a lasting and significant increase in overall school funding have been largely vindicated.