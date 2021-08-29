Tottenham in talks with cash-strapped Barcelona over deal for right-back Emerson Royal even though the Catalans signed him for £7m just TWO months ago... but Spanish giants REJECT Serge Aurier in the deal

Tottenham Hotspur are in advanced negotiations to sign Barcelona midfielder Ilaix Moriba and have held repeated rounds of talks with the 18-year-old’s representatives.Moriba, one of the most highly regarded La Masia graduates in recent years, is into the last year of his contract with Barcelona and has reached an impasse over renewing terms at the Nou Camp.As a result, the teenager has been excluded from Ronald Koeman’s first team and the head coach publicly implied last week that Moriba was prioritising money over his career prospects.Moriba has been offered to and attracted widespread interest from clubs across Europe and Barcelona...