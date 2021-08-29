Cancel
Tottenham in talks with cash-strapped Barcelona over deal for right-back Emerson Royal even though the Catalans signed him for £7m just TWO months ago... but Spanish giants REJECT Serge Aurier in the deal

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSerge Aurier, Catalonia, Tottenham Hotspur F.C., FC Barcelona, Emerson Aparecido Leite de Souza Junior, Spain, Watford F.C., Harry Winks, Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C., Italy. Tottenham are in talks with Barcelona over a deal for right-back Emerson Royal. The Spanish side are desperate to raise money and Tottenham hope to take advantage...

Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Tottenham in battle with RB Leipzig to sign Barcelona starlet Ilaix Moriba with the talented youngster involved in a bitter stand-off with the Catalan giants after rejecting a new contract

Tottenham are going head-to-head with RB Leipzig to sign Barcelona starlet Ilaix Moriba before next Tuesday’s deadline. Spurs and Germans Leipzig have emerged as frontrunners to land the 18 year-old and are both set to hold further talks over the weekend as they battle to win the race for one of La Liga’s most exciting young talents.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Ilaix Moriba: Tottenham in advanced talks to sign Barcelona teenager

Tottenham Hotspur are in advanced negotiations to sign Barcelona midfielder Ilaix Moriba and have held repeated rounds of talks with the 18-year-old’s representatives.Moriba, one of the most highly regarded La Masia graduates in recent years, is into the last year of his contract with Barcelona and has reached an impasse over renewing terms at the Nou Camp.As a result, the teenager has been excluded from Ronald Koeman’s first team and the head coach publicly implied last week that Moriba was prioritising money over his career prospects.Moriba has been offered to and attracted widespread interest from clubs across Europe and Barcelona...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Lille interested in Tottenham fullback Serge Aurier

Lille are interested in Tottenham fullback Serge Aurier. The former PSG defender is available from Spurs and eyeing a return to Ligue 1. Sky Sports are keen on Aurier as they face losing Zeki Celik to Fiorentina. The Tottenham fullback is seen as a direct replacement. The 28 year-old had...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

DONE DEAL! Tottenham announce signing, loan-back of Pape Matar Sarr

It’s over! After Fabrizio Romano gave his here-we-go, Tottenham Hotspur have announced their fourth signing of the summer. 18-year old Senegalese midfielder Pape Matar Sarr has formally joined Tottenham Hotspur from Metz, with the player returning to the Ligue 1 for the whole of the 2021-22 season. The six year...
Premier Leagueplayingfor90.com

Tottenham negotiating for Barcelona right-back

Tottenham is looking to find an upgrade at right-back. After missing out on Ilaix Moriba, Tottenham is back at Barcelona trying to negotiate the signing of right-back Emerson Royal. According to Sport, the two clubs are close to reaching an agreement with Spurs offering €23 million. Though other sources have...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

AS: Real Betis could be Serge Aurier’s Tottenham escape hatch

As things stand right now, Tottenham are soon to have four right backs on their books: Emerson Royal, Japhet Tanganga, Serge Aurier, and Matt Doherty (assuming the Emerson transfer goes through, which looks likely). That’s a lot of right backs! Something has to give, right?. Spurs have reportedly tried all...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Carty Free grades Tottenham Hotspur’s 2021 transfer window

Tottenham Hotspur’s summer transfer window has finally closed after a long, torturous summer that included a (contractually required) SAGA and ended with new faces arriving and some familiar ones leaving. Tottenham’s summer business resulted in five additions: Pierluigi Gollini, Cuti Romero, Pape Matar Sarr (on loan at Metz), Bryan Gil,...
SoccerPosted by
SPORTbible

Barcelona In Talks With Atletico Madrid Over Huge Swap Deal

Barcelona could be involved in the biggest surprise of Transfer Deadline Day, after they opened talks with Atletico Madrid over a potential swap deal. It's been a stranger summer of incomings and outgoings at Barcelona this year, with Lionel Messi's departure obviously the headline act. Before the club's all time...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Emerson Royal to Tottenham Hotspur is a ‘done deal’

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Emerson Royal to Tottenham Hotspur is a ‘done deal’ after the club reached an agreement with Barcelona for a permanent transfer. The reported fee is for €30m, and this is set to make the Brazilian international a Tottenham player until 2026. We now just await...

