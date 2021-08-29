Red Wings Weekly Review: Pettersson, Yzerman & Blashill

There’s something so exciting and so pure about the week of training camps across every sport. The promise of a new year and a clean slate is on everybody’s minds, from the fans to the players themselves. The newest faces are looking to make a name for themselves among their new teammates, the familiar faces are either looking to build on the success or right the wrongs of the previous season, and the youngest players aim to assert themselves as professionals. With each drill and scrimmage comes a little bit of hope that this season will be better than the last.