Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

The Rebbetzin’s Tisch: Rosh Hashana: Love and Fear

By Rebbetzin Sara Krengel
The Jewish Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s that time of year again. The one where we ask ourselves: “Where did I go wrong? How could I make all the same mistakes again? Why is it so hard to change?”. What is the secret to really becoming something completely different; to becoming the new, real you?. Let’s...

www.jewishpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shel Silverstein
Person
Rashi
Person
Leo Buscaglia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yom Kippur#Judaism#The Price Of Living#Ahava Love
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
ReligionBelief.Net

What Would Jesus Do in Today’s World?

Today’s world is extremely chaotic. Not that it hasn’t always been chaotic, but some things taking place in modern times have made things crazier and left us feeling more uncertain. Two major culprits are the increase in the number of people on our planet, along with our level of connectivity. In addition, humanity is continually faced with extreme situations, forcing us into social, financial and economic crises. We are also dealing with some of the greatest political and social challenges of our lifetime. Everything from the COVID-19 crises to sexual scandals inside and outside the Church, our world is plagued with complex and divisive issues. If your heart aches every time, you turn on the news or think about the problems of today, think about what Jesus is experiencing. If Jesus were still walking on this earth today, how would He respond? The best way to figure out the answer is to look at Jesus’ teachings and character, which we can find directly in scripture.
Festivalboulderjewishnews.org

Rosh Hashanah: The Parade of Tears

I left home for my cousin Gene Samson’s funeral feeling frustrated I was losing half my day, begrudgingly donning a black suit on a 90-degree L.A. scorcher. However, as soon as I entered the mortuary, I was immediately uplifted by seeing the faces of my extended family. There is a palpable soul-satisfaction when we gather together and perform the ancient ritual of burying a loved one.
WorldThe Jewish Press

No Lockdown for Rosh Hashana, Shaked Says

Israelis will not have to contend with a coronavirus lockdown this year on Rosh Hashana, according to Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked. “We’ll spend Rosh Hashana together with the whole family,” she said Saturday in an interview with Israel’s Channel 13 News. The Jewish New Year begins on the evening of...
ReligionThe Jewish Press

Biden’s Rosh Hashanah Sermon

Although most Israelis would have no idea what I am talking about, most Americans consider Rosh Chodesh Elul to be the day after Labor Day, regardless of the Jewish Calendar. Before Labor Day we are too busy with summer to take Elul seriously. No matter that the Rambam writes that...
FestivalWrcbtv.com

Rosh Hashanah Fast Facts

Here is a look at the Jewish holiday Rosh Hashanah, a celebration of the new year. September 6-8, 2021 - Rosh Hashanah begins at sundown on September 6 and is celebrated through nightfall September 8. September 18-20, 2020 - Rosh Hashanah began at sundown on September 18 and ended at...
FestivalTODAY.com

Rosh Hashana: What's the meaning behind the foods of the Jewish New Year?

With everything going on in the world this summer, from COVID-19 to climate crises, the idea of starting fresh with a new year in September is exceptionally appealing. Luckily for your Jewish friends, they get that chance for an early start every year with the holiday of Rosh Hashana. The Jewish calendar works a little differently than your standard Jan. 1 beginning. So this year, starting the evening of Sept. 6 and ending the evening of Sept. 8, we’re going to party like it’s 5782 (based on a different interpretation of when modern history began and a lunar calendar). And luckily, like most things related to Jewish festivities, the main celebration centers around food.
Religiontheacorn.com

Days of preparation, repentance lead up to Rosh Hashana, Yom Kippur

Although the High Holidays— the two days of Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year, Sept. 6 to 8) and Yom Kippur (the Day of Atonement, Sept. 15 to 16)—occupy three days only, they lie within a web of liturgy and customs that extend from the beginning of the preceding Hebrew month of Elul through Yom Kippur.
ReligionThe Jewish Press

Calling The Defender

The great Tannaitic sage Rabbi Eliezer ben Yaakov said: “He who performs one mitzvah acquires for himself one praklit (a Heavenly defender) while he who violates one transgression acquires for himself one kategor” (Heavenly accuser) (Avot 4:11). Rashi (to Avot 4:11, to Zevachim 7b, Bava Batra 10a), Machzor Vitri (Avot...
Books & LiteratureThe Jewish Press

A New And Unique Translation of Tanach

Introducing the first ever Jewish English translation of the Bible, Isaac Leeser declared in 1853 his desire to “present to his fellow-Israelites, an English version made by one of themselves.” At the time, only the King James version with all its christological references and associations was available to his English speaking coreligionists, and Leeser sought to offer the Jews of the New World a translation appropriate for their synagogues.
ReligionThe Jewish Press

The Gift of Forgiveness

To forgive is to set a prisoner free and discover that the prisoner was you. – Lewis B. Smedes. A professor once held a cup half-filled with water before his class and asked, “How heavy is this glass?”. Students called out various answers: “Three ounces!” “Five,” etc. The teacher responded,...
Festivalburlingtoncountytimes.com

Rosh Hashana plans are again in flux. 'COVID has changed the way I do holidays'

In early August, Deborah Aronson sent out an email to 28 of her friends and family, inviting them to celebrate Rosh Hashana, the Jewish New Year, at her home in Englewood. As she had most every year, Aronson planned an all-out "soup-to-nuts" feast for the holiday, the date of which varies every year because it is based on the Hebrew calendar; this year it begins on the night of Sept. 6.
The Jewish Press

Dear Dr. Yael

I am writing to you about the frightening situation that I am seeing in my home. We are a “modern Orthodox Machmir” family and we have a television, internet, iPads, cell phones, etc. My husband seems to make fun of the Charedi community that has all these “asifas” and all the rabbis that are against the internet, texting, and all the technology devices. Well guess what I think – these rabbis are totally correct. My kids each have their own iPad. They are totally focused on their various games, texting their friends, etc. The older ones have cell phones with internet access. I have no idea what they can do or see, since I must give them their privacy.
ReligionThe Jewish Press

An Awakening from Below – The Science of Kabbalah [audio]

It it no coincidence that the weekly Torah portion of Nitzavim is read in close proximity to Rosh HaShana (The Jewish New Year) and the Yamim Noraim (The Days of Awe). Why are the curses in Deuteronomy different than those we read about in Leviticus? In addition, why does this Torah portion continually use the term “to return,” while no such occurrence takes place in Leviticus? Simply put, we learn about the importance of teshuva (repentance) and how is was created before the creation of the world.
ReligionThe Jewish Press

Rosh Hashana: The Three Stages of Teshuva

The birth of a new year is a time of reflection and resolution, when hope and inspiration fill the air. We dream about what this upcoming year holds in store for us, how we can make the rest of our life the best of our life. We all have ideas, ambitions, and aspirations that we yearn to bring to fruition, and the new year gives us “permission” to revisit these goals and breathe new life into them. For a brief moment, everything is crystal clear, we see our purpose and our path with vivid clarity. However, there is an underlying frustration that accompanies this time period as well. If we reflect honestly, we often realize that our new year’s resolutions are awfully similar to those of last year, and the year before, and the year before…
ReligionThe Jewish Press

Gateways Of Our Head (Part Three)

In last week’s article, we were discussing the proper use of our ears. One of the wonderful things we can do with our ears is to allow a troubled person to unburden himself or herself. The Gemara recommends, “One who has worry in their heart should talk it over with another.” As the saying goes, “A trouble shared is halved.” A listening ear can also alleviate the pain of loneliness. Bending one’s ear in friendship can be a lifesaving task of kindness, for the Gemara teaches us, “O! chavrusa, O! misusa – Either companionship or death!” Such is the agony of acute loneliness. With the plethora of older singles, divorcees, widows and widowers, there is much one can accomplish by just being a good friend and having a patient ear.

Comments / 0

Community Policy