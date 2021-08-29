Flood Warning issued for La Crosse, Trempealeau by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-02 11:17:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. Target Area: La Crosse; Trempealeau The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County. Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse Counties. For the Black River...including Neillsville, Black River Falls, Galesville...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Black River Near Galesville. * From this afternoon to late Thursday morning. * At 7:45 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 10.9 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning, gradually cresting to 13.9 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage on Wednesday. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.4 feet on 05/20/2017.