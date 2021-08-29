Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson County, WI

Flood Warning issued for Jackson by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-29 21:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 16:44:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued Monday afternoon at 1215 PM CDT. Target Area: Jackson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Wisconsin Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse Counties. For the Black River...including Neillsville, Black River Falls, Galesville...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Black River at Black River Falls. * Until tomorrow afternoon. * At 7:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 48.2 feet. * Flood stage is 47.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CDT Sunday was 53.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 37.1 feet Sunday evening. * Impact...At 47.0 feet, Some rural roads may begin to flood including county Highway VV downstream near the La Crosse County line. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 49.7 feet on 04/20/2017.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, WI
City
Neillsville, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Trempealeau, WI
County
Jackson County, WI
City
Galesville, WI
City
River Falls, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black River
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas law opens door for other states to pursue abortion restrictions

The Supreme Court’s refusal to block the Texas “fetal heartbeat” law, the most restrictive abortion legislation in the U.S. to date, is expected to inspire more Republican-led states to follow in the Lone Star State’s footsteps. Politicians in Arkansas, South Dakota and Florida, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), have...
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Associated Press

Booster shots hitch: Some may miss the Sept. 20 start

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s plans to start delivery of booster shots by Sept. 20 for most Americans who received the COVID-19 vaccines are facing new complications that could delay the availability of third doses for those who received the Moderna vaccine, administration officials said Friday. Biden announced last...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Apple indefinitely delays child safety features over privacy concerns

Apple announced that it will delay the rollout of much-publicized child safety features over privacy concerns, citing advocacy groups and customer feedback as the main factors in its decision. An update posted Sept. 3 on the Apple website said that the company has decided "to take additional time over the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy