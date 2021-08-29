Flood Warning issued for Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 03:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 02:48:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. Target Area: Vernon The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Kickapoo River at Readstown affecting Vernon County. Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse Counties. Kickapoo River at Gays Mills affecting Crawford County. For the Black River...including Neillsville, Black River Falls, Galesville...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Kickapoo River...including Ontario, La Farge, Viola, Readstown, Soldiers Grove, Gays Mills, Steuben...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until just after midnight tonight The Flood Warning continues for the Kickapoo River at Readstown. * Until just after midnight tonight. * At 3:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 11.6 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this morning and continue falling to 5.4 feet early Sunday morning. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, The park along the river begins to flood. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, The park along the river experiences significant flooding. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Water is up to the bottom of the Charles Street Bridge.