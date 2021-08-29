Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vernon County, WI

Flood Warning issued for Vernon by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-29 03:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 02:48:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. Target Area: Vernon The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Kickapoo River at Readstown affecting Vernon County. Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse Counties. Kickapoo River at Gays Mills affecting Crawford County. For the Black River...including Neillsville, Black River Falls, Galesville...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Kickapoo River...including Ontario, La Farge, Viola, Readstown, Soldiers Grove, Gays Mills, Steuben...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until just after midnight tonight The Flood Warning continues for the Kickapoo River at Readstown. * Until just after midnight tonight. * At 3:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 11.6 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this morning and continue falling to 5.4 feet early Sunday morning. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, The park along the river begins to flood. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, The park along the river experiences significant flooding. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Water is up to the bottom of the Charles Street Bridge.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Trempealeau, WI
City
Readstown, WI
City
Ontario, WI
County
Vernon County, WI
City
Gays Mills, WI
City
Soldiers Grove, WI
City
Steuben, WI
City
Neillsville, WI
City
La Farge, WI
City
River Falls, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kickapoo River#Black River
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas law opens door for other states to pursue abortion restrictions

The Supreme Court’s refusal to block the Texas “fetal heartbeat” law, the most restrictive abortion legislation in the U.S. to date, is expected to inspire more Republican-led states to follow in the Lone Star State’s footsteps. Politicians in Arkansas, South Dakota and Florida, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), have...
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Associated Press

Booster shots hitch: Some may miss the Sept. 20 start

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s plans to start delivery of booster shots by Sept. 20 for most Americans who received the COVID-19 vaccines are facing new complications that could delay the availability of third doses for those who received the Moderna vaccine, administration officials said Friday. Biden announced last...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Apple indefinitely delays child safety features over privacy concerns

Apple announced that it will delay the rollout of much-publicized child safety features over privacy concerns, citing advocacy groups and customer feedback as the main factors in its decision. An update posted Sept. 3 on the Apple website said that the company has decided "to take additional time over the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy