Flood Warning issued for Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 21:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-01 03:10:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued Monday afternoon at 1215 PM CDT. Target Area: Crawford The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Wisconsin Kickapoo River at Gays Mills affecting Crawford County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Kickapoo River at Steuben affecting Crawford County. For the Kickapoo River...including Ontario, La Farge, Viola, Readstown, Soldiers Grove, Gays Mills, Steuben...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Wednesday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Kickapoo River at Gays Mills. * Until early Wednesday morning. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.0 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Water begins to cover roads near the river, including Sand Hill Road near Bell Center. Minor flooding occurs in areas adjacent to the river, including Robb Park in Gays Mills. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Moderate flooding is possible in and around Gays Mills. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.6 feet on 09/09/2016.