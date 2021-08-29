Cancel
Winneshiek County, IA

Flood Warning issued for Winneshiek by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-29 09:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 13:51:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. Target Area: Winneshiek The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa Turkey River at Elkader affecting Clayton County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Turkey River at Spillville affecting Winneshiek County. For the Turkey River...including Spillville, Elkader, Garber...Major flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early tomorrow afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Turkey River at Spillville. * Until early tomorrow afternoon. * At 8:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 12.8 feet. * Flood stage is 9.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM CDT Sunday was 15.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling thereafter. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.0 feet on 09/10/2016.

alerts.weather.gov

Spillville, IA
Iowa Cars
Garber, IA
Elkader, IA
Winneshiek County, IA
