Remembering The Mighty Joel Schumacher

By Niall Browne
moviesinfocus.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mighty Joel Schumacher was born on the 29 August 1939 – the same year that Batman made his first appearance. As one of the all-time great directors, he helmed a wonderful selection of films that included everything from The Incredible Shrinking Woman to Batman. A former costume designer turned writer with The Wiz and Car Wash, Schumacher segued into directing with the aforementioned Lily Tomlin starrer. The openly gay Schumacher hit the big-time with the astute Brat Pack feature St Elmo’s Fire. The 1985 film helped launch the careers of Demi Moore, Rob Lowe, Andrew McCarthy and Emilio Estevez – and helping to launch careers was something that Schumacher would continue to do throughout his career.

#Batman And Robin#Mtv#Batman Forever#Batman Returns#Poison#Flawless#Tigerland#Bad Company#Irish#Nazi#House Of Cards
