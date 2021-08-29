Cancel
'Aubameyang shouldn’t be asked to run about a bit more' - Arteta's instructions baffle Gray

By Seth Willis
goal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne commentator was shocked to learn of the instructions the Gunners boss gave his star striker during their loss to Manchester City. Commentator Andy Gray was shocked to learn Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta urged his captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, during the half-time break against Manchester City on Saturday, "to run about a bit more" when the forward should be doing so regardless.

www.goal.com

