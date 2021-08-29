It’s Silver Again For U.S. Rowers In PR3 Mixed Coxed Four

There were nearly thirty-one thousand people on hand Monday for the first day session of the U.S. Open. That’s about ten thousand fewer than attended two years ago, the last time spectators were in the stands. Last year, on account of COVID-19, there were no tickets sold, and the ongoing pandemic was likely a factor in the fall-off in this year’s attendance, with fewer foreign visitors, and uneasiness among people—particularly older, affluent people, who make up many of the spectators at tennis majors—about being at large gatherings in close proximity to others. Still, nearly thirty-one thousand ticket holders is a lot of ticket holders, enough to include the variety of fans who come to the day sessions of the big tennis tournaments. There are fans of particular players, fans with a friendship ritual of attending with the same few people each year, fans who once aspired to tennis greatness themselves, and fans eager to see the game up close—convinced, as I am, that seeing the game live deepens their understanding of a game that they mostly watch on TV or stream on their devices, as fans of all sports do now.