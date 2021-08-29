Cancel
Swimming & Surfing

It’s Silver Again For U.S. Rowers In PR3 Mixed Coxed Four

By Red Line Editorial, Inc.
teamusa.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHallie Smith USA competing in the Rowing Women's Single Sculls - PR1W1x at the Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. Once again, it was a two-boat race in PR3 mixed four with coxswain between Team USA and Great Britain, but once again, it was the Brits who came out on top.

#Paralympic Games#U S#Silver#Race#Rowing#Team Usa#Brits#Americans#Team Gb#Paralympians
Sportsteamusa.org

Nick Mayhugh Storms To 400M Silver; Josh Cinnamo Throws For Bronze in Shot Put

TOKYO – First-time Paralympians Nick Mayhugh and Josh Cinnamo brought home two additional medals during the Wednesday morning finals of Para track and field. Mayhugh ran in the men’s 400-meter T37, his second event of the Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020. He set an American Record with his silver-medal finish in 50.26, just 0.4 ahead of the Russian Paralympic Committee’s Chermen Kobesov. Andrei Vdovin, also from the RPC, won gold in 49.34 and set a new world record.
Owensboro, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Davis wins 3 gold medals in Mexico

Owensboro’s Timothy Davis got it done, and then some, as a standout performer for Team USA at the Pan American Youth Weightlifting Championships on Aug. 21 in Monterrey, Mexico. A 17-year-old senior at Daviess County High School, Davis won three gold medals to help Team USA to a third-place finish.
TennisThe New Yorker

The U.S. Open Is Open Once Again

There were nearly thirty-one thousand people on hand Monday for the first day session of the U.S. Open. That’s about ten thousand fewer than attended two years ago, the last time spectators were in the stands. Last year, on account of COVID-19, there were no tickets sold, and the ongoing pandemic was likely a factor in the fall-off in this year’s attendance, with fewer foreign visitors, and uneasiness among people—particularly older, affluent people, who make up many of the spectators at tennis majors—about being at large gatherings in close proximity to others. Still, nearly thirty-one thousand ticket holders is a lot of ticket holders, enough to include the variety of fans who come to the day sessions of the big tennis tournaments. There are fans of particular players, fans with a friendship ritual of attending with the same few people each year, fans who once aspired to tennis greatness themselves, and fans eager to see the game up close—convinced, as I am, that seeing the game live deepens their understanding of a game that they mostly watch on TV or stream on their devices, as fans of all sports do now.
Louisiana Stateteamusa.org

Hagan Landry Wins Shot Put Silver Beaming With Pride For Louisiana

TOKYO – Hagan Landry won a silver medal in the men’s shot put F41 during Monday morning’s track and field session at the Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020. Landry had one word to describe the feeling of winning a medal at his long-awaited Paralympic debut – euphoric. “It’s a euphoric feeling,”...
Combat Sportsteamusa.org

From PE Class To Paralympic Medalist, Ben Goodrich Claims Judo Silver Medal

When is a loss really a win? When the defeat comes in a gold-medal match at the Paralympic Games, of course. That’s exactly what happened for Ben Goodrich of the U.S., who took home a silver medal Sunday despite dropping the finale of the men’s 100-kilogram judo competition to Christopher Skelley of Great Britain by waza-ari in four minutes at Nippon Budokan.
Swimming & Surfingteamusa.org

Visually Impaired Swimmers Colleen Young And David Henry Abrahams Were Seeing Medals On Night Eight

TOKYO — Visually impaired swimmers can know how they did in a race by lights on the starting blocks. Three-time Paralympian Colleen Young, who is considered legally blind — with limited abilities — explained. On the eighth night of swimming finals, the 23-year-old landed her second and final medal of the Tokyo Games, a silver in the women's 100m breaststroke SB13.
Sportsteamusa.org

Roderick Townsend Sets Another World Record While Daniel Romanchuck Grabs Gold

TOKYO — Two-time Paralympian Roderick Townsend breaks his world record while Team USA had its most prolific day in track and field yet with eight medals. Day three at Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium was a little crazy and a lot amazing — kind of like the shade of blue atop Townsend’s head. The defending gold medalist in the men’s high jump T47 lept over his world record on Sunday night to go 2.15-meters. That height also became a new Paralympic record after setting the last one in Rio (2.09 meters).
Industryschiffgold.com

Sep 21 Delivery Countdown: Gold Shows Life, Silver is Mixed

This analysis focuses on Gold and Silver physical delivery on the Comex. See the article What is the Comex for more detail. Silver completed a minor delivery month. As can be seen below, the amount delivered is below recent months at 2,149 contracts. Currently, there are zero contracts open, so this is most likely the total for the month.
Soccerteamusa.org

Sam Grewe Grabs Gold And Breanna Clark Sets A New World Record

TOKYO — Control the controllable. That's the advice two-time Paralympian Sam Grewe has been giving Ezra Frech. And tonight, he had to practice what he preached. In the men's high jump T63, Grewe missed his first two attempts at 1.88 meters. It was a jump he needed to beat India's Mariyappan Thangavelu and win gold. If he missed, it would be a repeat of Rio, where Grewe finished behind the Indian athlete to take home silver.

