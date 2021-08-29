Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Allen County, OH

Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-29 15:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allen; Defiance; Fulton; Henry; Paulding; Putnam; Van Wert; Williams Peak Heat Indices 95 to 100 degrees this afternoon High temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees, combined with the humidity, will result in heat indices in the 95 to 100 degree range this afternoon. These hot conditions may cause heat- related illnesses to occur. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Paulding County, OH
Local
Ohio Cars
County
Williams County, OH
City
Defiance, OH
City
Fulton, OH
County
Allen County, OH
County
Putnam County, OH
County
Van Wert County, OH
County
Henry County, OH
City
Van Wert, OH
City
Paulding, OH
County
Fulton County, OH
County
Defiance County, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas law opens door for other states to pursue abortion restrictions

The Supreme Court’s refusal to block the Texas “fetal heartbeat” law, the most restrictive abortion legislation in the U.S. to date, is expected to inspire more Republican-led states to follow in the Lone Star State’s footsteps. Politicians in Arkansas, South Dakota and Florida, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), have...
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Associated Press

Booster shots hitch: Some may miss the Sept. 20 start

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s plans to start delivery of booster shots by Sept. 20 for most Americans who received the COVID-19 vaccines are facing new complications that could delay the availability of third doses for those who received the Moderna vaccine, administration officials said Friday. Biden announced last...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Apple indefinitely delays child safety features over privacy concerns

Apple announced that it will delay the rollout of much-publicized child safety features over privacy concerns, citing advocacy groups and customer feedback as the main factors in its decision. An update posted Sept. 3 on the Apple website said that the company has decided "to take additional time over the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy