Mayor McDermott poised for 'underdog' challenge to Sen. Young

On paper, Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young looks to be in the catbird seat as he seeks a second term next year. He sits on a war chest approaching $5 million. He’s undefeated, having dispatched since 2010 current or former members of Congress including Mike Sodrel, Baron Hill, Marlin Stutzman and in 2016 defeated Democrat Evan Bayh by 10%. His reelection comes in a mid-term cycle that normally favors the party that does not control the White House.