U.S. Politics

Mayor McDermott poised for 'underdog' challenge to Sen. Young

By Brian Howey
Evening Star
 6 days ago

On paper, Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young looks to be in the catbird seat as he seeks a second term next year. He sits on a war chest approaching $5 million. He’s undefeated, having dispatched since 2010 current or former members of Congress including Mike Sodrel, Baron Hill, Marlin Stutzman and in 2016 defeated Democrat Evan Bayh by 10%. His reelection comes in a mid-term cycle that normally favors the party that does not control the White House.

Related
U.S. Politics
TheDailyBeast

Why Isn't Anyone Trying to Seduce the Never Trumpers?

We have two political parties in America that seem utterly committed to being in the minority. Among other defects, neither appears to be interested in wooing what is arguably the most influential swing vote in America right now: Never Trump conservatives. Let’s start with Republicans. Donald Trump was the first...
Immigration CNBC

Retiring GOP Sen. Toomey says Trump should not lead ticket in 2024

Sen. Pat Toomey has urged his party not to nominate former President Donald Trump as its presidential nominee in 2024. The Pennsylvania Republican voted to convict Trump in the impeachment trial over his role in stoking the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. "I think after what happened post-2020 election,...
Indiana State WIBC.com

Danny Niederberger Seeks To Challenge Young In GOP Primary For Senate

CARMEL, Ind. — Next year is an election year for one of Indiana’s Senate seats and the challengers for incumbent Sen. Todd Young are starting to make themselves known. Earlier this month, Democratic Mayor of Hammond Tom McDermott announced his intention to challenge Young in the general election, given that he makes it out of the primary against any other Democratic candidates.
Congress & Courts wbaa.org

Hammond Mayor McDermott Takes Steps Towards U.S. Senate Run

Indiana’s 2022 U.S. Senate race is starting to take shape. Hammond Mayor Tom McDermott is taking steps to join the campaign, seeking to unseat incumbent U.S. Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.). McDermott, a Democrat, ran for the U.S. House in the last election cycle. Now, he’s filed paperwork to change his...
Presidential Election
PBS NewsHour

Biden approval tumbles even though most Americans support Afghanistan exit

Nearly three-quarters of Americans agree that the United States’ involvement in Afghanistan was a failure, according to a new PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll. No matter their politics, generation, gender, race or income, most agreed it was time to end U.S. involvement in Afghanistan. While a majority disapproved of President Joe Biden’s handling of the withdrawal, there were deep divides on how it should have been done.
Congress & Courts Metro International

Republican Cheney to be vice chair of U.S. House panel on Jan. 6 attack

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Representative Liz Cheney will serve as vice chair of the congressional select committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, an appointment likely to draw the ire of some of her fellow Republicans. Bennie Thompson, the panel’s Democratic chairman, announced the appointment in a...
Denver, CO thecherrycreeknews.com

Sen. Bennet’s reelection campaign drawing big money, few challengers

Just two years after a pivotal contest between a Republican incumbent and his Democratic challenger made Colorado’s U.S. Senate race one of the most closely watched in the country, its 2022 sequel isn’t shaping up to be much of a contest at all. Sen. Michael Bennet’s bid for a third...
Kosciusko County, IN Times-Union Newspaper

U.S. Sen. Young Learns About JCAP During Visit With Sheriff Dukes

After hearing about JCAP at the Kosciusko County Jail from Sheriff’s Office officials, U.S. Sen. Todd Young met with 11 men in the program. What Young heard from them – as well as from Sheriff Kyle Dukes, Jail Commander Shane Coney and JCAP (Jail Chemical Addiction Program) Coordinator Courtney Jenkins – was how great the program is and that it should be emulated everywhere.
U.S. Politics mediaite.com

Fox’s Lara Logan Claims People Who Criticize Biden and Support the Troops Risk Being Jailed By the FBI

When the hosts of Fox’s Outnumbered discussed a Florida diner refusing to serve Joe Biden supporters, the conversation centered mostly on the “rage” the owner feels over Afghanistan. But when it came to Fox Nation host Lara Logan‘s turn, the conversation took a turn itself, and a dark one, when she suggested that simply supporting the troops represents grounds for arrest and indefinite detention by the FBI.
Presidential Election Washington Post

Sorry, Republicans. Newsom will survive recall — and emerge even stronger.

Dan Morain, former editorial page editor of the Sacramento Bee, is the author of “Kamala’s Way: An American Life.”. Republican fantasies of evicting Gavin Newsom from the California governor’s office are about to be dashed. Despite some recent polls indicating potential trouble for Newsom, actual turnout in early voting — as well as patterns in candidate fundraising — suggest that he is all but certain to survive the Republican-backed recall effort.
Texas State Washington Post

Sen. Collins repeatedly asserted that Kavanaugh considered abortion rights settled law. The justice’s decision on Texas’s restrictive law suggests otherwise.

Sen. Susan Collins emerged from her face-to-face meeting with then-Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh in August 2018 insisting that he had reassured her that Roe v. Wade was settled law. Two months later, Collins (R-Maine), who supports abortion rights, declared in a lengthy Senate floor speech that Kavanaugh had...

