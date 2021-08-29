Need a wardrobe pick-me-up? Printed denim is the freshest trend in jeans right now
At GLAMOUR HQ we are *major* denim fans. We’re fully paid-up believers that a classic pair of blue jeans will go with everything in your wardrobe (and work for every occasion) and it’s just not summer until you’ve headed out in your favourite white jeans. When we fancy giving our jeans-and-a-nice-top formula a rest we’ll work a denim dress or jumpsuit. (We’ve got denim shoes and bags too...) And while jeans are the building block of our wardrobes even we admit it’s sometimes good to shake things up and try something new.www.glamourmagazine.co.uk
Comments / 0