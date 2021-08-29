Need a wardrobe pick-me-up? Printed denim is the freshest trend in jeans right now

If you're a car owner, then you know what a curse and a blessing it is to have your own set of wheels. I mean, paying car insurance and being the go-to person to drop your friends off at the airport kinda sucks, but there's nothing like the sweet, sweet freedom of spontaneously going on a road trip whenever you please—as long as your boss is cool with it. Pro tip, though: Before you next hit the open road (or even head out to pick up a slice of 'za), you'll want to make sure your car has all the right gadgets and accessories, and no, I'm not talking about putting a flatscreen TV and a fish tank in your Honda Accord. (No disrespect to Pimp My Ride, of course.)