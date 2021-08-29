Las Cruces Utilities Wants to Assist Customers before Disconnections for Nonpayment Resumes on September 1, 2021. If you have a past due account at Las Cruces Utilities (LCU), now is the time to come in and have a conversation with an LCU Receivable representative to see how you can make sure that your account is not disconnected. Both residential and business accounts will be subject to disconnection on September 1, 2021.