Bibb County, AL

Flash Flood Watch issued for Bibb, Blount, Chilton, Dallas, Fayette, Greene, Hale by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-30 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-31 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bibb; Blount; Chilton; Dallas; Fayette; Greene; Hale; Jefferson; Lamar; Marengo; Marion; Perry; Pickens; Shelby; Sumter; Tuscaloosa; Walker; Winston FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central Alabama, northwest Alabama and west central Alabama, including the following areas, in central Alabama, Bibb, Blount, Chilton, Dallas, Jefferson, Perry, Shelby and Walker. In northwest Alabama, Marion and Winston. In west central Alabama, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Marengo, Pickens, Sumter and Tuscaloosa. * From Monday morning through Tuesday evening. * Rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches with locally higher amounts associated with Hurricane Ida will result in the potential for flash flooding.

