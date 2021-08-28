Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

2 Ceramic Stocks to Bet on in Medium Term

By Sameer Padole/Investing.com - Investing.com
investing.com
 8 days ago

The ceramic industry in India is snowballing as the country looks to double its turnover by 2024. The government of India’s focus on affordable housing, growing urbanization, aspiration for a higher standard of living, encouraging demographic profile is pushing the ceramic industry’s growth. The industry has evolved beyond domestic consumption and notably, exports to the Middle East, Europe, and the USA, among other countries. The Indian ceramic market is relatively unorganized. National level brands constitute 45% of the Indian tile industry. However, a steady shift is witnessed towards well-known brands. We came across two stocks in this industry that we feel can deliver more returns in the short to medium term.

in.investing.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Ceramic Tiles#Affordable Housing#Manufacturing Plants#Medium Term#Indian#Kajaria Ceramics Limited#Kajr Rrb#Blackwood#Cagr#Rs 277 6 Crore#Ebitda#Rs 43 06 Crore#Cera Sanitaryware Ltd#Sanitaryware#Cnc Machines#Rs 228 59 Crore#Fii
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

How to Handle Long-Term Stock Gains in a Hot Market

As of the start of September 2021, the stock market has risen for seven months straight, and the S&P 500 is up over 100% since the recession we experienced in early 2020. The great news is that you might have built up some nice long-term capital gains over this turbulent period, but questions still loom. Here, we'll look at how you might think about handling the gains we've seen in the broad markets over the last 18 months.
StocksInvestorPlace

4 Promising Israel Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Value Creation

Overall, as an investor, a well-known portfolio diversification strategy should be positioned across various key sectors of the economy. Within a portfolio of stocks, diversification comes in the form of exposure to high-beta and low-beta stocks. Additionally, another strategy is geographical diversification. Commonly, emerging markets come to mind when talking about geographical diversification. However, I believe that there are several interesting growth stories from among Israel stocks.
Stocksinvesting.com

1 Smallcap and 1 Largecap Stock for Long Term

Indian equity markets continued their forward march on August 30, with benchmark indices creating new highs. The BSE Sensex surged 1.36% or 765.04 points, closing at an all-time high of 56,889.76. NSE Nifty 50 gained 1.35% or 225.85 points settling at 16,931.05. The breakout formation hints at a likely continuation of the current upward trend in the near term. Among key sectors, pharma, PSU bank, metal gained 2% each. Along with the broad-based market, BSE midcap and smallcap indices too soared 1.5% each. In this bulls' celebration, two stocks caught our attention. One is a smallcap manufacturing/engineering company, and the other is a large-cap FMCG.
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Long-Term Investors Should Keep an Eye on This SPAC Stock

Grab wraps a variety of commonly used services into a single super-app. Its market in Southeast Asia is highly digitally native. The value of the transactions on Grab's platform has increased 10 times in just a few years, and there's a lot more room for growth. Special purpose acquisition companies...
Stocksinvesting.com

2 Monopoly Stocks to Consider for Long Term

A monopoly company has technically no competitors. It completely dominates the market and enjoys a 100% market share. The Indian market is hardly monopolistic. Every industry has multiple players, thus, allowing competition to blossom. Monopoly companies usually have regular and steady revenues and longer vintage. Such firms make a good case for long-term investment. Monopoly stocks have the potential to become multi-baggers. Among a limited population of monopoly stocks, we identified two stocks that make a good bet as long-term investments.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Short-term trading vs medium-term trading

One of the key skills to master in trading is how to differentiate short-term drivers from medium-term drivers. This is a skill that takes time and really requires a deep understanding of what drives currency markets. If you are very technically focused this skill will be counterintuitive to you. However, it is one skill you simply must master. It is also a skill that allows you to discover value. So, let’s look at an example of short-term vs medium-term trading.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Got $5,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

Companies that are highly profitable and provide essential services are ideal characteristics to look for in a long-term investment. E-commerce and digital services are two areas that are ripe to deliver above-average returns to investors. When choosing stocks to buy and hold for the long term, investors can stack the...
Marketskitco.com

Gold is bullish medium-term, but in consolidation/correction within 9/2/21

On a higher timeframe basis: I cautioned on 8/16/18 the break above $1,179.7-$1,183.7 warned of renewed strength. We have seen $905.5. The break above $1,347.0 projected this upward $80 minimum, $320 (+) maximum. We have attained $744.2. On 4/2 we left a bullish reversal below. We have seen $470.7. These are ON HOLD. We held major exhaustion at $2,071.6-93.2 with a $2,089.2 high and rolled over $412.8 into the macro bearish correction warned about. The trade below $2,043.6 has brought in $366.2. We held exhaustion above at with a $2,001.2 high and rolled over $323.8. The trade below $1,915.7 brought in $238.3 of pressure. The trade below $1,879.3 brought in $201.4 of pressure. On 6/14 we left a large bearish reversal above that warned of pressure for days/weeks—we have seen $192 of this so far. These are ON HOLD.
Marketsinvesting.com

Traders know not to ‘go long’ when this classic trading pattern shows up

Traders know not to ‘go long’ when this classic trading pattern shows up. Buying an asset in a downtrend can be a risky maneuver because most investors struggle to spot reversals and as the trend deepens traders take on deep losses. In instances like these, being able to spot descending channel patterns can help traders avoid buying in a bearish trend.
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

Will XOS Stock Recover, and Is It a Good Long-Term Investment?

Xos (XOS) went public on Aug. 20 after a reverse merger with blank-check company NextGen Acquisition (NGAC). The stock is 40 percent below its SPAC IPO price of $10 and 62 percent below its 52-week high. What’s the forecast for XOS stock in 2021? Is XOS stock a good buy now after the crash, or is there more downside for the stock?
Marketsinvesting.com

US Treasury Yields Are Likely to Move Up; What Does That Mean for India?

Investing.com -- US Treasury yields have been volatile for the past few months. Currently, the yields have been hovering around the 1.3% mark. After the jobs report on Friday, US treasury yields moved 2 basis points up to 1.322%. Before the job report, investor Bill Gross said that 0-year yields...
StocksInvestorPlace

Despite Serious Risks, DiDi Stock Is Appealing Long Term

Three years ago, the term unicorn — a startup valued at over $1 billion — was all the rage on Wall Street. Two of those companies — specifically Uber (NYSE:UBER) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) — stole the show with their long initial public offering (IPO) process. They waited far too long before they came to market. As a results, the anticipation was too great. They couldn’t possibly live up to it, so their stocks fell apart right from the start. One could argue that Didi Global (NYSE:DIDI) stock is suffering from a similar ailment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy