22-year-old Alecxys McCook Tashman is charged with the domestic assault of her boyfriend, Austin. Police say she flagged them down at the hospital where he was being treated for a suspected broken nose to tell them that Austin had pulled her hair so she punched him in the nose. Police determined that her timeline of events was a lie, and booked her into custody as the primary aggressor. She is free after a 12-hour hold for domestic violence and posting a $1,000 bond.