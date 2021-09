KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — An outbreak of parvovirus in dogs at a homeless camp along the bank of the Kalamazoo River continues to be investigated. Kalamazoo County Animal Services says they have been talking with residents at the camp near downtown Kalamazoo and that they observed up to 20 dogs at the site, all of which appeared healthy and active. But the officers were informed that three dogs had died. There had been reports that deceased dogs had been thrown into the river, but officials say those reports are unsubstantiated.