Out go the yellow summer squash and zucchini, and in come the pumpkins, butternuts, and heartier autumn squashes. Now that fall is upon much of the country, it’s time to ditch warm-weather vegetables and embrace this sweet harvest. But beyond pumpkins, butternuts, and acorns, many of us have no idea what all the squashes in crazy shapes and colors are called, and how to use them. Given the variety available in many markets, we wanted to give you a breakdown of what to look for when shopping.