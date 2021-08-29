So Much Going On With Charles Conwell Leading Into Fight Of His Life
It isn’t easy living and it is even harder being Charles Conwell. Conwell was the youngest U.S. Men’s Olympian in 2016 and had to make an adult decision at a young age to get that point fighting 28-year-old men, at the mere age of 17-years-old, that saw him inevitably qualifying for the highest form of amateur boxing achiements. Now at 23-years-old, Conwell is facing situations that a bitter 30-year-old man whose life had beaten them up a few times, would make them cry.itrboxing.com
Comments / 0