IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF PHILLIP BORDEN, DECEASED. All creditors having claims against Phillip Borden, Deceased, are required to present the same with a description of all security interests and other collateral, (if any) held by each creditor with respect to such claim, to Mallory Brooke Key and Scott Key, CO-Personal Representatives, at The Law Office of Tyler R. Barrett, P.L.L.C., 131 E. Main St., Ste. 220, Norman, OK 73069, addressed to Tyler R. Barrett, attorney for the Personal Representative, on or before the following presentment date: November 1, 2021, or the same will be forever barred.
