Edmond, OK

Edmond, OK
Business
City
Edmond, OK
Local
Oklahoma Business
#Www#Cutlery#Wuu Jou Company Inc
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
U.S. Politics

3 Stimulus Payments Ranging From $1,000-$8,000: You May Be Eligible Despite Slim Chance of Another Round of Check

While the prospects of another round of national direct payments are minimal, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, certain Americans may be eligible for additional cash. While many are hoping for more funding to alleviate the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, legislation is unlikely to pass through a split House and Senate. Some states, on the other hand, have decided to send out their stimulus checks, and parents and homeowners may be eligible for additional direct payments.
Personal Finance

Disability loans: What they are and how to apply

Disability loans can be useful tools to help bridge the financial gap between applying for government disability benefits and getting approval — which in some cases, can take months. However, disability loans have some potential risks, and these loans are not right for everyone. If you are considering applying for...
House Rent

Apply for Utility and Rent Relief

The public health emergency has ended, suspending the moratorium on evictions, utility payments and late fees. Utilities such as DC Water announced that late fees on past due balances resumed September 1. There are many programs out there that can help you make your payments, and simply by applying help...
Economy
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
Business

Accounting Firm Baker Tilly Acquires MSP, Sage Partner AcctTwo

Accounting firm Baker Tilly has acquired AcctTwo Shared Services, an MSP and VAR focused on Sage Intacct financial software. Financial terms of the deal, expected to close on October 1, were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 545 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all...
Business

Willis Towers Watson Revamps Global Leadership

Global insurance broker Willis Towers Watson, which ended merger talks with rival Aon in July, announced a new global leadership team to “guide strategy, priorities, investments and engagement.”. John Haley, chief executive officer, said the new team “consists of voices across our geographies, segments and functions” and positions the firm...
Norman, OK

Neighborhood Alliance looks to hire coordinator

A neighborhood is more than just the boundaries of streets or city blocks, says Georgie Rasco, executive director of Neighborhood Alliance of Central Oklahoma. The organization is getting started in Norman following its first focus group hosted Wednesday night. The Norman City Council allocated $100,000 in June to help start the program locally.
New York City, NY

Harbor Group JV acquires $1B NJ multifamily portfolio

Affiliates of Harbor Group International (HGI), today announced a joint venture with Cammeby’s International Groupfor the $1.05 billion acquisition of a portfolio of multifamily assets throughout New Jersey. The portfolio consists of 41 workforce housing communities, totaling 5,302 units. HGI will invest approximately $46 million for capital improvements and enhancements...
Economy

QIC appoints Allison Hill as CIO

QIC has promoted Allison Hill to CIO, where she will be responsible for managing the state investments team and some A$58 billion ($42 billion) in assets on behalf of the state of Queensland. Hill succeeds Jim Christensen, who is retiring after five years with the Australian investment company. She will...
Norman, OK

(Published in the Norman Trans...

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF PHILLIP BORDEN, DECEASED. All creditors having claims against Phillip Borden, Deceased, are required to present the same with a description of all security interests and other collateral, (if any) held by each creditor with respect to such claim, to Mallory Brooke Key and Scott Key, CO-Personal Representatives, at The Law Office of Tyler R. Barrett, P.L.L.C., 131 E. Main St., Ste. 220, Norman, OK 73069, addressed to Tyler R. Barrett, attorney for the Personal Representative, on or before the following presentment date: November 1, 2021, or the same will be forever barred.
Economy

Homespire Mortgage Names New VP of Secondary Marketing

Homespire Mortgage, which has 32 branches across 42 states, has named Stephanie Sailor as its new vice president of secondary marketing. A seasoned mortgage industry executive with more than 20 years of experience, Sailor will be leading Homespire’s initiatives related to loan purchasing, sales and servicing transfers. Prior to joining Homespire, she worked extensively in the secondary marketing space with leading lenders, including PrimeLending and Nationstar Mortgage, developing and supporting strategies for their mortgage pipelines and trading activities.
Moore, OK

(Published in The Norman Trans...

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO APPLY FOR AN ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE LICENSE. In accordance with Title 37, Section 522 and Title 37A, Section 2-141, I-35 Discount LLC 101 NW 27th St, Moore, OK 73032, a Limited Liability Company, hereby publishes her notice of its intention to apply within sixty days from this date to the Oklahoma Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement Commission for a Retail Beer under authority of and in compliance with the said Act: That it intend(s), if granted such license to operate as a Retail Beer business premises located at 101 NW 27th St, Moore, Oklahoma under the business name of I-35 Discount Tabacco.
Norman, OK

(Published in The Norman Trans...

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO APPLY FOR AN ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE LICENSE. In accordance with Title 37, Section 522 and Title 37A, Section 2-141, Sooner West Liquors, 110/114 36th Ave. NW, Norman, OK 73032, a Limited Liability Company, hereby publishes her notice of its intention to apply within sixty days from this date to the Oklahoma Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement Commission for a Retail Spirits Store under authority of and in compliance with the said Act: That she intend(s), if granted such license to operate as a Beer and Wine establishment with business premises located at 1400 12th Ave SE Suite 348, Norman, Cleveland, Oklahoma under the business name of Volcano’s Cantina & Grill.
Oklahoma State

(Published in the Norman Trans...

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF CLEVELAND COUNTY STATE OF OKLAHOMA. WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR OPTION ONE MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2007 ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-FXD1 A/K/A., WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR OPTION ONE MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2007-FXD1; Plaintiff,. vs. CHARLES D. GREGORY A/K/A CHARLES DWAYNE GREGORY;...
Business

Anne Raimondi

Industry veteran Anne Raimondi has been appointed COO at Asana where she will oversee the company's business growth and enterprise go-to-market efforts including marketing, sales, business development, customer success and support, business technology and operations. She brings 20+ years of experience leading product and business functions in fast-growing SaaS companies including her time as Chief Customer Officer at Guru, SVP of Operations at Zendesk and Chief Revenue Officer at TaskRabbit.
Industry

CDL Hospitality Trusts enters Manchester market

Singapore-based CDL Hospitality Trusts has entered a land-purchase and development-funding deal to invest in a residential build-to-rent project in Manchester, U.K., for £73.3 million (€85 million/$101 million), marking its first foray into an adjacent lodging segment. Vincent Yeo, CEO of CDLHT’s Managers, said, “The Castings marks our maiden foray into...
Income Tax

Stimulus Checks: New Payments Could Hit Bank Tomorrow

Millions of Americans will receive a big paycheck tomorrow as the law temporarily expanded the federal child tax credit. Qualified Americans Will Receive New Stimulus Checks. In a recently published article in BGR News, the second of six child tax credit cheques will hit qualified americans' bank accounts on Friday and should be in recipients' mailboxes by the weekend. The money was part of the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill passed in March, which also financed a fresh round of $1,400 stimulus checks.
Restaurants

Starting September 1, Only Fully Vaccinated Individuals Will Be Allowed to Dine in a Quebec Restaurant

The Quebec government is requiring proof of vaccination from anyone hoping to eat — or drink — out in the province as of September 1. Quebec’s health minister Christian Dubé today shared details regarding the province’s soon-to-be-established COVID-19 vaccine passport system, which premier François Legault announced last week. He confirmed that restaurants and bars are among the non-essential businesses that will be required to verify that customers have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine next month.

