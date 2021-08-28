Cancel
Public Safety

Ole Miss softball head coach, assistant coach under investigation for sexual misconduct: report

By Fox Wilmington
 7 days ago

Members from Ole Miss’ softball coaching staff are under a Title IX investigation after complaints were filed against assistant Katie Rietkovich Browder for her involvement in a sexual misconduct case involving two players from the team. The team’s head coach, Jamie Trachsel, has also been cited in the report for knowing of the situation, but remaining silent on the misconduct from Browder.

