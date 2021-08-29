Zack Martin: Dak Ready To Roll

View more in
Dallas, TX
5 of the Most Famous Celebrities From Dallas, TXJames LogieDallas, TX
Everything's Bigger in Texas and the Laws are no Exception: 666 new laws took effect in Texas on September 1, 2021.Rasha Zeyadeh ThompsonTexas State
Couple sends books to Dallas County Jail inmates: “You are not forgotten”Amy ChristieDallas County, TX
Is Texas Unaffordable? Real-Estate Is Too Expensive For Most AmericansMatt LillywhiteTexas State
ABOUT
Catch all the breaking news on your favorite athletes and teams in the Lone Star State including stats and trade rumors on the Dallas Cowboys, Mavericks, Texas Rangers, Dallas Stars, FC Dallas and the Dallas Wings.
NFL|Posted bySportsnaut
Dak Prescott ‘ready to roll’, expected to start Cowboys’ 2021 season opener
When Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott first suffered a shoulder injury, many wondered if it would sideline him for
NFL|Bleacher Report
Cowboys' Stephen Jones on Dak Prescott Injury: 'In His Mind, He's Ready to Roll'
The Dallas Cowboys are being cautious with Dak Prescott this preseason amid a shoulder injury, but the quarterback is apparently ready to take the field. "In his mind, he’s ready to roll," Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones said Friday on 105.3 The Fan (h/t Jon Machota of The Athletic). Prescott...
NFL|Posted byClutchPoints
Cowboys’ Dak Prescott ready to unleash the beast in Week 1
Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott hit a snag in his return from a devastating ankle injury when he suffered a throwing shoulder injury at the start of training camp. While that was an unfortunate setback for the Cowboys quarterback, he’s apparently ready to roll for the regular season. Cowboys...
NFL|Posted byDallas Sports Focus
NFL|conchovalleyhomepage.com
Mickey: Dak is ready to play football
FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – In October of 2020, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was carted off the field with a brutal injury that left many wondering if his career was over way too early. In the first week of training camp 2021, Prescott faced another injury that delayed...
Baseball|chatsports.com
“SHOTIME” Ready To Rock & Roll Under The Friday Night Lights
Following a playoff-like atmosphere versus the New York Yankees that saw the Angels take two of three and win the overall season series for the first time since 2017, the Halos set their sights on finishing this nine-game homestand strong as they welcome their AL West foe, Texas Rangers, for a four-game series.
NFL|Posted byCowboyMaven
Cowboys QB Dak Ready to ‘Turn it Loose,’ Says Jerry
FRISCO - Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said, is ready to “turn it loose.”. Jones says on Tuesday that he has no concerns over Prescott's previously-sore shoulder, and that with the NFL season-opener just over two weeks away, he’s not “nervous.”. "He's there," Jones said on "Shan and...
NFL|Posted byDallas Sports Focus
10 Veteran Quarterbacks Released On Tuesday
When the cuts were announced on Tuesday in order for the Cowboys to narrow down their 53-man roster one thing was made clear: Cooper Rush won the preseason battle to be Dak Prescott's backup, at least for now. Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert did not make the final roster. But...
NFL|USA Today
Tyron Smith ready to roll for Cowboys in Sept. 9 opener vs Bucs
The NFL regular season kicks off on Thursday, September 9, with the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys set to meet. This game gets the NFL’s season-opening spotlight, and the Dak Prescott-Tom Brady duel is a featured matchup which will get the attention of every sports fan in the country.
NFL|Posted byFanSided
Dallas Cowboys: Let’s make Cedrick Wilson QB3
We’re gonna go off-script here. Waaaaay off script. Instead of talking about how the Dallas Cowboys screwed up letting Ron’Dell Carter go. Or how they are risking too much leaving Nick Ralston out there. Or even how Will Grier projects as a developmental prospect. We’re going to talk about who should really be QB3.
NFL|Posted byDallas Sports Focus
Report: Kelvin Joseph could be one of six Dallas Cowboys to begin the season on injured reserve
Tuesday is an important business day for teams around the National Football League and that obviously includes the Dallas Cowboys. Every single team in the NFL has to be down to 53 players on their roster by 4pm ET and the Cowboys themselves have already made a number of moves. Stay up to date with every single Dallas Cowboys roster move with our tracker right here.
NFL|audacy.com
Zack Martin On Playing Tackle: "I Don't Think We'll Need That"
Cowboys offensive lineman Zack Martin hopped on with K&C to discuss the reps he's been getting at what positions, if he's willing to move around the line in case of injury, and how The Sopranos is his favorite show of all time. Watch the video above for more.
NFL|Detroit Free Press
‘Ready to rock and roll’: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott returns to team drills without pitch count
FRISCO, Texas — The pitch count, to Dak Prescott’s delight, is gone. The Cowboys quarterback returned Wednesday to live 11-on-11 work for the first time in more than four weeks. Prescott’s competitive throwing had been restricted since he suffered a latissimus strain in his throwing shoulder July 28—the Cowboys’ first padded practice.
NFL|NBC Sports
Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott is ready to start season opener, and we feel great about it
Dak Prescott is not going to play in Saturday night’s exhibition game against the Texans at AT&T Stadium, but the Cowboys quarterback threw around 50 passes before the team’s pregame warmups. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones refuted any idea Prescott might not be ready to play in the season opener Sept....
Dallas, TX|Posted byDallas Sports Focus
NFL|Posted byDallas Sports Focus
Cowboys roster rumors: Punter Johnny Hekker makes sense for the Cowboys if the Rams release him
The Dallas Cowboys are hard at work finalizing their 53-man roster (we have put together a variety of roster predictions ourselves here at Blogging The Boys) and obviously have a number of decisions to make. One of the places that could potentially be under construction for the Cowboys is on...
NFL|Posted byDallas Sports Focus
Cowboys Expected To Sign Vet RB Corey Clement
FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys are planning to address their running back need with a familiar name from the NFC East. With Rico Dowdle sidelined for the season by a hip injury, the team is expected to sign veteran running back Corey Clement, who was originally drafted by Philadelphia and spent training camp this year with the New York Giants. The four-year vet is expected to fill the spot left open by Dowdle, behind Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard on the depth chart.
NFL|Posted byCowboyMaven
Tyron Big Cowboys Goal; Injury Update & Roster Moves
FRISCO - Fans of the Dallas Cowboys have grown accustomed to seeing future Hall-of-Famer Tyron Smith play "football warrior'' every week, and he'd grown accustomed to part of the bargain. A nagging series of back and neck problems. "It's been a while since I've felt this good," Smith said to...
NFL|Posted byDallas Sports Focus
Amari Cooper, Trevon Diggs Go Head-to-Head
NFL|Posted byDallas Sports Focus
Mailbag: Cowboys' Talent vs. Rest Of The League?
Bleacher Report just ranked the Cowboys as the third-most talented roster in the entire NFL. Being a life-long Dallas fan I love to hear that, but that seems extremely high to me. What do you guys think and where would you rank them against the league? — MARK SOMMA / GAINESVILLE, VA.
