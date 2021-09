Understand basic time-series models and the math behind them. Time Series analysis has a wide range of applications. While it seems quite easy to just directly apply some of the popular time series analysis frameworks like the ARIMA model, or even the Facebook Prophet model, it is always important to know what is going on behind the function calls. In this post, we are going to focus on the time series analysis with the statsmodels library, and get to know more about the underlying math and concepts behind it. Without further ado, let's dive in!