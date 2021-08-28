Cancel
Champaign, IL

U OF I / FARMDOC SOYBEAN SURVEY

By Mark Weiler
freedom929.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CHAMPAIGN) The University of Illinois and farmdoc are seeking input from Illinois soybean growers through a short survey about digital technology and communication. In addition to Illinois, growers are also being surveyed in Iowa, Minnesota, Indiana, and Nebraska, the nation’s top five soybean-producing states. The survey will take five to eight minutes to complete and responses are confidential. Survey respondents who provide an email address will receive the survey results. Go to www.go.illinois.edu/farmdocsurvey.

www.freedom929.com

