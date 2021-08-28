NEW PRESIDENT AT CRMH

The pastor and the IC Catholic Prep (ICCP) Board of Directors has announced that Nikki Kanzia is the new president, effective July 1, 2021. “I am happy to announce Nikki Kanzia as the new high school president,” said Rev. Thomas Paul, V.F.K.H.S, pastor, Immaculate Conception Parish. “As a member of the IC Catholic Prep family for the past four years, Nikki has proven herself a valuable member of our administration. She has successfully led our admissions and enrollment management activities and provided leadership and oversight for student life. Her professional background as a Catholic school leader will help ICCP grow stronger. I am confident that Nikki will develop and build on our legacy of preparing socially responsible citizens for the challenges of the future.”