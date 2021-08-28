Cancel
NEW PRESIDENT AT CRMH

By Mark Weiler
freedom929.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(OLNEY) It’s official! After over 20 years at Carle Richland Memorial Hospital (CRMH), Gina Thomas is taking on a new role as Hospital President, effective tomorrow, on Sunday, August 29th. Currently serving as interim president since March of this year, Thomas, who began working at RMH in 1999, brings a wealth of clinical experience and leadership knowledge to the role. Her role at Carle RMH prior to March this year was Chief Nursing Officer and Director of Patient Care Services. For more, go online to carle.org.

