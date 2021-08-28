Cancel
Illinois State

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/28/21)

By Mark Weiler
freedom929.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) yesterday reported 25,636 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 174 additional deaths since reporting last Friday, August 20th, 2021. Almost 78% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 61% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The preliminary seven day statewide positivity rate is down to 5.7 percent as of this past week. The latest vaccination report shows an increase with over 168,000 doses administered statewide this past week. All the information is available online, go to www.dph.illinois.gov or go to www.vaccines.gov.

