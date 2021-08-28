Cancel
Environment

REGIONAL WEATHER DISCUSSION / HEAT ADVISORY NOW THRU SATURDAY NIGHT

By Mark Weiler
freedom929.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(OLNEY/NEWTON) Mostly dry weather conditions will lead to another hot and humid day across our downstate area with another Heat Advisory in effect for the fifth day in a row, although there is a slight chance of more pop-up showers and thunderstorms, much like those that moved through the region last evening. As an approaching low pressure system flattens out Sunday, there will be another slight chance of showers and storms. Then as the remnants of Hurricane Ida continue to track through the lower to mid Mississippi River Valley, our downstate area will likely see some spin-off showers and possible storms Monday through Tuesday, plus some cooler air moves in as well. Then its dry Wednesday through Friday. Stay tuned for updates and monitor a NOAA Weather Alert Radio for more information & forecast details.

