The start of the new academic year has once again forced universities across the country to grapple with difficult questions related to campus life in the face of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. One issue that is central to the mission of any university and that intersects with both student and faculty concerns relates to the risk of COVID-19 infection associated with in-person classes. Duke has sensibly managed this risk over the last year and a half thanks to strict masking protocols, de-densifying classrooms and robust surveillance testing and contact tracing. As a result, there has not been a single confirmed case of transmission in a classroom at Duke over the course of the pandemic.