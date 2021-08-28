Saints: Linebackers hit hardest by canceled preseason finale
New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss (55) celebrates with linebacker Chase Hansen (42) - Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports. The New Orleans Saints were supposed to face the Arizona Cardinals in both teams' preseason finale on Saturday afternoon but the game was canceled due to Hurricane Ida. This was absolutely the right decision for the safety of everyone involved with both teams but it's hard not to feel bad for the fringe-roster guys who needed this game to try and keep their jobs.
