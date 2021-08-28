Saints: Linebackers hit hardest by canceled preseason finale

The New Orleans Saints take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday night to wrap up Week 2 of the 2021 NFL preseason (follow the action in our live blog here), and this matchup is very significant when it comes to the quarterbacks. The Saints have been holding one of the more intriguing quarterback battles around the league this preseason, and head coach Sean Payton recently told Peter King of NBC Sports that he hopes to name his victor before New Orleans' final preseason bout against the Arizona Cardinals next Saturday.