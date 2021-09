It’s been a long time since the second season of The Mandalorian finished. Well, one of the things that excited people that watched was the announcement of a new series titled The Book of Boba Fett. And, of course, the show will come to Disney+ because Disney owns Star Wars. Hopefully, I didn’t just blow your mind. Anyway, Robert Rodriguez is an Executive Producer on the new series, and gave an exclusive interview to Collider where he made some very bold, confident statements about Boba.