With health care systems stretched thin, physicians reframe the debate over vaccines
The stress on medical providers from the COVID-19 delta variant is prompting doctors to refocus the debate over vaccinations on protecting and supporting health care workers. The day after an unprecedented joint news conference with leaders of Maine’s largest health care networks, state health officials Friday reported 143 people were hospitalized with coronavirus, a number that beats out counts reported during the spring surge of cases.www.sunjournal.com
Comments / 0