Carlos “Pete” McKnight, 69

Mr. Carlos A. (Pete) McKnight, born July 20, 1952, passed away Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. Pete was born and raised in Harlan County, Kentucky. He was a veteran of the United States Army and last served in the rank of Staff Sergeant when he was honorably discharged in 1982. He worked in the grocery industry all his life, retiring from Houchens Industries. Pete was a devoted and loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. Preceded in death by parents, Bob and Ruby Willis McKnight.