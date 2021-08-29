Cancel
Soccer

Lady Bomber Soccer beats North White 10 – 0

Cover picture for the articleThe Lady Bombers traveled to North White and came away with their third win of the season. It was a good day if your name was Abby. Freshman Abby Hannon started the scoring from an assist from Freshman Aaleasha Valencia. The next 2 goals came from Senior Abby Ahler, assisted by Sophomore Laina Chapman. Senior Taylor Jordan poured in the 4th goal. Goals 5 and 7 came off the foot of Senior Abby Lucas. Sophomore Grace Healey found the back of the net for the Bombers 6th goal. Sophomore Sarah Kaufman then assisted Abby Ahler for goal #8 and Abby recorded her first career hat trick. Goal #9 came off a corner kick assist from Senior Ariel Manns to Abby Hannon for her second goal of the match. Abby Hannon then returned the favor and assisted Ariel Manns for the 10th and final goal of the day. Goalkeepers Freshman Laurie Clark and Sophomore Katie Cotner combined for the shutout. The Lady Bombers are now 3-1 on the season and travel to Hammond Morton Tuesday night.

