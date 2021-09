The UTEP soccer team (0-1) will play host to Abilene Christian (0-1) in its home opener at 1 p.m. MT Sunday, August 22nd. “For Abilene Christian we need to make sure that we come out from the start and play a full 90 minutes like we put together at Texas Tech,” UTEP head coach Kathryn Balogun said. “But we need to find a way to have possession in the final third instead of always having possession in our defensive third and defending the whole time.”