Evercade Codemasters Collection 1

By A.J. Maciejewski
videochums.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore almost exclusively shifting their focus to racing games, Codemasters put out a variety of titles so let's explore part of their library. First up, we have the obscure Big Nose games. Big Nose the Caveman is a standard 2D platformer that feels like a low-rent version of Adventure Island but its power-ups are pretty satisfying. The sequel, Big Nose Freaks Out, is much sillier as you roll around on a stone board which makes the controls more unwieldy yet challenging. I'd say for its uniqueness alone, it's a welcome inclusion.

#Puzzle Game#Game Mechanics#Adventure Game#Caveman#Cj#Nes#Quattro#Codemasters Collection 1#Super Skidmarks#Super Sprint#Soviet#Mega Lo Mania
