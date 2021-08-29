Evercade Codemasters Collection 1
Before almost exclusively shifting their focus to racing games, Codemasters put out a variety of titles so let's explore part of their library. First up, we have the obscure Big Nose games. Big Nose the Caveman is a standard 2D platformer that feels like a low-rent version of Adventure Island but its power-ups are pretty satisfying. The sequel, Big Nose Freaks Out, is much sillier as you roll around on a stone board which makes the controls more unwieldy yet challenging. I'd say for its uniqueness alone, it's a welcome inclusion.videochums.com
Comments / 0