KIT is a mixed-used restaurant in the former space of Meme’s Diner that hosts a wide range of queer-run pop-ups every week. We first learned about it when we stopped by Dacha 46’s “Banya Brunch,” but each time we’ve doubled back there’s been something new to check out. And that’s exactly what makes this incubator for up-and-coming chefs and wine experts so special. From tender pork po’boys on a soft and chewy heros from the HAGS team to a basket of fries and a glass of chilled Pinot Noir curated by Black Cat Wines, the lineup here never disappoints. So check out KIT’s Instagram for the latest on its month-long residency with Ha’s Đặc Biệt, and more of the exciting series you won’t want to miss.