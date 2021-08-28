Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Black Widow: Why was it a movie and not a series?

marketresearchtelecast.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOf the Avengers originals, the six that were part of the initial phases of the Cinematographic Universe of Marvel (MCU), one of those who long ago asked to have his own movie was Natasha Romanoff. Black Widow It was released on July 9 in theaters and for a few days it has been free of extra cost in the catalog of Disney+. It was the first film to return to the cinema for Marvel since the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home Two years ago.

marketresearchtelecast.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cate Shortland
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
David Harbour
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Kevin Feige
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Widow#Avengers#S H I E L D#Red Guardian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
Related
MoviesInside the Magic

An Awful Marvel Film Is Coming Soon to Disney+

Although Dark Phoenix is not technically a film made by Disney’s Marvel Studios (rather, it was produced by 20th Century Fox and Marvel Entertainment), it is still a Marvel X-Men movie — and it will arrive on Disney’s streaming service very soon. There was so much potential for 20th Century...
TV SeriesInside the Magic

Marvel Officially Ends Popular Series

The Marvel Comic universe was the original home of numerous MCU super heroes, including Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans/Anthony Mackie), Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan). The comics, however, also feature dozens and dozens of characters who haven’t yet made their way into Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe — characters like Daredevil.
MoviesInside the Magic

Marvel Director Offers Explanation For Recent Recasting in the MCU

This week begins a brand new chapter for Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. After an almost subdued announcement when compared to its predecessor’s, Marvel’s next foray into small-screen entertainment has been quickly gaining steam. One of the more interesting elements regarding What If…? is how most of the MCU’s actors...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Scarlett Johansson’s Lawsuit Continues Making Waves In Hollywood As Terminator And TWD Producer Gale Anne Hurd Shares Her Own Thoughts

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. The entertainment industry is in an unprecedented place, with studios and theaters alike attempting to find a new normal. Blockbusters have started arriving in theaters, including Cate Shortland’s Black Widow movie. Scarlett Johansson is suing Disney for the movie’s release on Disney+, and that lawsuit continues making waves in Hollywood as Terminator and The Walking Dead producer Gale Anne Hurd shared her own thoughts.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Black Widow Star Reportedly Returning For 5 More MCU Projects

One of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s longest-serving stars may have bowed out when Scarlett Johansson bid farewell in Black Widow, but it presented a number of exciting possibilities for the franchise’s future. Admittedly, we’ll need to wait for the dust to settle on the dispute between Johansson and Disney before we find out what’s next for the rest of the movie’s major players, but we know Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova will be back in Hawkeye.
MoviesInside the Magic

Marvel Confirms Original Actor’s MCU Return as “Coolest Character”

With Marvel Studios’ latest endeavor, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, set to hit theaters for a 45-day run starting on September 3, 2021, Marvel fans are gearing up for everything the new movie has to offer — including the confirmed return of the Abomination in a battle against Wong.
MoviesInside the Magic

Why Marvel Recast Terrence Howard as War Machine

Recasts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe can be turbulent, especially when replacing a fan-favorite actor with a new face or voice. In the MCU, there have been two Hulks, two Thanos’, and two James Rhodes/Don Cheadle. While every Marvel fan knows actor Don Cheadle replaced Terrence Howard as War Machine, not many know why.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

As Part Of Scarlett Johansson Black Widow Lawsuit, Disney Reveals How Much Marvel Movie Has Made On Disney+

For nearly a month now, Scarlett Johansson and The Walt Disney Company have been locked in a legal dispute over the decision for Black Widow to go to both theaters and streaming earlier this summer. Johansson is suing the company for allegedly breaching their contract with the release of Natasha Romanoff’s first and only solo film. Amidst a heated back-and-forth, we’ve now learned how lucrative Black Widow has been for Disney.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

Scarlett Johansson Lawsuit Puts Russo Brothers At ‘An Impasse’ To Direct Future Marvel Film

The Russo Brothers are reportedly at “an impasse” to direct another film for Marvel Studios due to Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit against Disney. A return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the Russo Brothers after Avengers: Endgame feels inevitable, with fans online speculating that their next big project will be Secret Wars. However, a new report from The Wall Street Journal suggests the road back to Marvel might be easier said than done.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Captain America 4 Will Reportedly Kill Off A Major MCU Character

Marvel Cinematic Universe uses the “fake-out death” trick so often, it’s hard to emotionally react when a character meets their demise (because there’s every chance we’ll see them resurrected somewhere down the line). For example, Tony Stark and Natasha Romanoff bit the dust in Avengers: Endgame, but rumors of potential returns for Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson began the second the Saga ended.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney Makes First Move in Scarlett Johansson’s ‘Black Widow’ Suit

Disney is demanding that Scarlett Johansson’s suit over her Black Widow pay be moved to arbitration. The filings came near midnight on Friday evening in Los Angeles Superior Court. The company has also revealed that on Aug. 10, it initiated arbitration against her. In her complaint, Johansson alleges her contract was breached when the superhero film was released on Disney+. The actress earns bonuses when Black Widow reaches certain box office performance markers and she accuses Disney of not having the film exclusively in theaters because it “saw the opportunity to promote its flagship subscription service.” Importantly, the deal for Johansson’s services came with...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Black Widow is now available on Disney + at no additional cost and to all subscribers

Nathasha Romanoff, better known as Black Widow And a cornerstone of the Avengers, he finally has his solo movie in which he can show the world all about his life as an undercover agent. The good news is that the production of Marvel in conjunction with Disney, is now available at no additional cost on the film studio platform, Disney+, so that all subscribers of the service in Latin America can enjoy it from beginning to end and as many times as they want. So if you are a fan of this incredible film and, of course, its heroine this Wednesday, August 25, reserve it to immerse yourself in a real marathon.
MoviesRocky Mountain Collegian

Marvel moves toward female empowerment with ‘Black Widow’

When women ask for strong and relatable female leads, they are often met with hyper-sexualized characters who demean feminine qualities and mainly exist to benefit the male gaze. This lack of genuine representation often creates a void where diverse and strong female communities should exist in media. The character of...
TV Seriesimdb.com

Marvel's What If...? Clip: Black Widow Knows How To Make An Escape

Episode 3 of Marvel's animated Disney+ series, "What If...?," is almost upon us. To get you ready, the studio has released a short clip from the episode, entitled, "What If... The World Lost its Mightiest Heroes?" Only one of those mighty heroes is actually featured in this clip. It's the one who finally got her own solo movie this year. Here's another hint to her identity: she's been portrayed in live-action by Scarlett Johansson, an actress who is currently suing Disney.
Movieskfgo.com

‘Black Widow’ helps Disney collect $125 million in online revenue

(Reuters) – Walt Disney said in a court filing on Friday that it has garnered $125 million in online revenue from the Marvel superhero film “Black Widow”, three weeks after getting sued by its star Scarlett Johansson. The actress last month sued Disney alleging that the company breached her contract...
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Shang-Chi’ Star Auditioned Using Famous Black Widow Pose

Every Marvel character is known for something. And sometimes, what they are known for is pretty hilarious. During the virtual global press conference for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021), it was revealed that the titular actor Simu Liu actually added another character’s flair to his audition — Black Widow’s famous (and often considered hilarious) pose.
Movieskezi.com

'Black Widow' streaming numbers fire up the ScarJo vs Disney lawsuit

Disney is releasing more details about the financial performance of "Black Widow" as the company pushes to have a lawsuit brought by Scarlett Johansson — the film's star — go to arbitration. The company revealed in a court filing on Friday that the Marvel superhero film has made more than...
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Elizabeth Olsen Supports Scarlett Johansson’s ‘Black Widow’ Lawsuit

Elizabeth Olsen shared her support for Scarlett Johansson and her lawsuit against Disney regarding Black Widow. 2021 has been a massive year for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, kicking off with the miniseries WandaVision, which was led by Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany. Also, after numerous delays, Marvel Studios’ Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson finally released last month. However, because of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Disney opted to utilize the Premier Access hybrid release strategy, which allowed Disney Plus subscribers to watch the film at home for a $29.99 fee while the film was also playing in theaters.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

How the ‘Black Widow’ Battle Could Break the Mold on Hollywood Dealmaking

When Scarlett Johansson sued Disney on July 29 over her Black Widow pay, one community in Hollywood took the development especially personally: the ranks of transactional attorneys who negotiate deals for top talent. For many of them, the suit over the film’s concurrent release in theaters and on Disney+ not only highlights the complexity of compensation in the streaming era, it’s also evidence of massive disruption to relationships. “All of a sudden, [the studios are] acting like tech companies,” says Matt Galsor, a Greenberg Glusker partner who reps Chris Hemsworth, Tom Cruise, and Anthony and Joe Russo. Adds Leigh Brecheen,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy