Black Widow: Why was it a movie and not a series?

Nathasha Romanoff, better known as Black Widow And a cornerstone of the Avengers, he finally has his solo movie in which he can show the world all about his life as an undercover agent. The good news is that the production of Marvel in conjunction with Disney, is now available at no additional cost on the film studio platform, Disney+, so that all subscribers of the service in Latin America can enjoy it from beginning to end and as many times as they want. So if you are a fan of this incredible film and, of course, its heroine this Wednesday, August 25, reserve it to immerse yourself in a real marathon.