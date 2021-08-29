Cancel
Colorado Rapids, Sporting KC tie 1-1 in West showdown

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Colorado's Jonathan Lewis and Sporting Kansas City's Jonny Russell scored first-half goals in a 1-1 tie Saturday night in a showdown between two of the top teams in the Western Conference. Lewis scored in the 17th minute for Colorado (11-4-5) after a defender blocked his...

MLSColorado Rapids

Preview: Rapids Seek Fourth Consecutive Win on Saturday at Sporting KC

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. ― Two of the top teams in MLS will face off when the third-place Colorado Rapids (11-4-4, 37 points) visit second-place Sporting Kansas City (11-4-6, 39 points) on Saturday, Aug. 28. Kickoff is set for 7 PM at Children’s Mercy Park, with pregame coverage beginning on Altitude Sports at 6:30 PM and on Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM at 6:45 PM.
MLSESPN

Rapids earn road draw at Sporting KC

The Colorado Rapids withstood a fierce second-half attack by Sporting Kansas City to hold on for a 1-1 draw in a key Western Conference battle in Kansas City. Sporting KC (11-4-7, 40 points) maintained their slim lead in second place ahead of Colorado (11-4-5, 38 points). Colorado is unbeaten (4-0-2) in its last six matches.
