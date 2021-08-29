Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Justin Fields makes his 1st start, Bears beat Titans 27-24

By TERESA M. WALKER Associated Press
Yuma Daily Sun
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. – Justin Fields is right where the Chicago Bears hoped he would be at the end of the preseason. All coach Matt Nagy will say is that they feel good with where the Bears are with their quarterbacks, a group that includes Andy Dalton set to start the opener and veteran Nick Foles along with the 11th overall pick in Fields.

www.yumasun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
Person
Rodger Saffold
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Bears#American Football#Princeton#Ohio State#Td#Logan Woodside#Gm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: NFL executive believes Justin Fields should start Week 1

Do the Chicago Bears have a quarterback controversy brewing? We all know that Matt Nagy and company are pushing the narrative that Andy Dalton is the QB1. That might be true, but will it remain that way? Today’s preseason game versus the Buffalo Bills could be a deciding factor, but according to FanSided National NFL Insider, Matt Lombardo, one NFL Executive believes Justin Fields should be starting as early as Week 1.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Justin Fields continues to carry Bears offense with his dynamic runs

Justin Fields continued to dazzle Chicago Bears fans on Saturday afternoon against the Buffalo Bills. Fields once again made several plays with his feet, rushing for 45 yards on just five rushing attempts. Outside of Fields, the Bears’ had trouble getting their ground game rolling. How many rushing yards did...
NFLpff.com

NFL Preseason Week 3 Game Recap: Chicago Bears 27, Tennessee Titans 24

Jesper Horsted’s three-touchdown night and a pick six by Tre Roberson were enough for Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears to knock off the Tennessee Titans 27-24 in the NFL Week 3 preseason finale, ending Tennessee’s hopes of an undefeated preseason. Fantasy Draft Kit | PFF Betting Dashboard | PFF...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Justin Fields: Bears GM Ryan Pace says no reason to rush rookie QB

Justin Fields put together a stellar preseason, but the Chicago Bears are sticking with veteran Andy Dalton as the team’s starter, according to general manager Ryan Pace. “I just feel like we’re just in a good position with Andy,” Pace said, on the team’s official website. “It starts with how we feel about Andy, and we’re very confident in him and where he’s at. So, there’s no need for us to rush Justin.”
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Browns QB Baker Mayfield gets absolutely blown away by what he witnessed in practice

The Cleveland Browns are having an open practice Sunday morning, but judging on the fan turnout, it could very well be mistaken for a Week 1 game. According to Aditi Kinkhabwala of the NFL Network, an approximate total of 40,000 folks went to First Energy Stadium to see Baker Mayfield and company practice — a clear sign of the incredible electricity and excitement surrounding the Browns for the upcoming 2021 NFL season.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Colts get shocking news on Carson Wentz

The Indianapolis Colts have been scrambling and hoping that Carson Wentz could return in time for their regular-season opener after he underwent surgery. Well, according to Zak Keefer of The Athletic, Wentz is slated to participate in practices this week, starting on Monday. This is a huge development for the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Reportedly Cut Veteran Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks are finalizing their QB depth chart ahead of the 2021 season. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks have released veteran backup Sean Mannion to make way for second-year quarterback Jake Luton. Mannion was selected with a third-round pick in the 2015 draft by the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Names NFL’s Worst Quarterback Situation

Colin Cowherd doesn’t have too much faith in the New England Patriots‘ quarterback situation right now. The Patriots were one of five teams to take a quarterback in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, joining the Jaguars, Jets, 49ers and Bears. Three of the five have pretty solid quarterback situations. The Jaguars have Trevor Lawrence and Gardner Minshew. The 49ers have Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance. The Bears have Andy Dalton and Justin Fields. What about the Patriots?
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."

Comments / 0

Community Policy